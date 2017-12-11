Legends games to bring nostalgia

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Baseball fans this weekend are to have a chance to relive the glory days of Taiwanese baseball at charity “Legends Games” at Taipei’s Tianmu Stadium.

Some of the biggest names in Taiwanese baseball are to suit up in their old jerseys and pace around the diamond, including power hitter “Brother Chiu” Lin Chung-chiu, “The Locomotive” Tu Hung-chin, “Mr Popularity” Wang Kuang-hui and “Grandpa” Tu Fu-ming.

The Old Boys League, an association of retired players that organized the event, said they will turn back the clock to 1990 on Saturday and Sunday for two games, both starting at 1:30pm.

League official Lo Shih-hsing, a retired player for the Weichuan Dragons, said he and other veteran players have the fans to thank for the chance to relive happy memories, as many people are still loyal to the old teams, despite the disappearance of many clubs and players.

It was the dawning of a new era for Taiwanese baseball in 1990, when the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) was launched with the “Original Four” teams: the Weichuan Dragons, the Mercury Tigers, the President Lions and the Brother Elephants.

Sunday’s Legends Game is to recreate the first CPBL matchup that took place on March 17, 1990, at the old Taipei Municipal Stadium with the President Lions taking on the Brother Elephants, Lo said.

Many players from that day’s lineup will be back, complete with the two starting pitchers, Tu Fu-ming for the Lions and Chang Yung-chang for the Elephants.

On that historic beginning 28 years ago, Tu out-threw Chang to edge the Lions to a 4-3 victory.

The game on Saturday is to feature two defunct teams, with former home run king Lin Chung-chiu to lead the Mercury Tigers in facing the Weichuan Dragons, captained by their former star pitcher “Golden Arm Man” Huang Ping-yang.

Many Taiwanese have fond memories of watching games with family and friends in the early 1990s, when it seemed like nearly every person in Taiwan had baseball fever.

An expansion in 1993 saw the addition of two teams: the China Times Eagles and the Jungo Bears, who later became the Sinon Bulls.

Many business conglomerates were keen to start new franchises due to the game’s popularity, which afforded good profits from broadcast rights, commercial sponsors and gate receipts, as most games were filled to capacity.

However, the bubble soon burst and the league went into a long decline following betting scandals in 1996 and 1997, in which players allegedly colluded to fix games under threat by gangsters and underground syndicates.

The China Times Eagles folded in 1998, followed by the Weichuan Dragons and the Mercury Tigers at the end of the 1999 season.

Pre-game autograph sessions are to be held and tickets can be purchased at ibon electronic kiosks for NT$350. Package tickets that include souvenir hats and 1990 jerseys are also available.