Hamilton crowned F1 champion at French royal palace

Reuters, VERSAILLES, France

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton was on Friday handed the Formula One world championship trophy for the fourth time at a gala ceremony in the sumptuous palace of France’s former monarchy.

With F1 chairman Chase Carey looking on, newly re-elected International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt handed the 32-year-old Mercedes driver the silverware he won in Mexico with two races to spare.

“This has been an amazing year,” Hamilton told the audience in the palace’s 18th-century opera. “I hope that next year’s an even better year for all of you. I know for me that I’m going to try to do better.”

Hamilton this year won 9-20 races and set an all-time record of 72 career pole positions.

Asked earlier for his highlight of the season, Hamilton singled out his home British Grand Prix at Silverstone, because of the support he received after the “negativity” surrounding his failure to take part in an earlier London event.

He also told reporters that while he did not like going to award ceremonies or being on stage, he enjoyed watching others succeed.

Mercedes won both championships for the fourth year in a row, but team boss Toto Wolff said this year had been particularly difficult.

“We keep it now,” he said after being handed the constructors’ trophy by Carey.

Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen beat a field that included Hamilton and his Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo to the Personality of the Year award for the third successive year.

“I always try to be honest and straightforward, so I guess that gave me the personality again this year,” the winner of two races this year said. “It was a hard season, but I learned a lot from it.”

Monaco’s Formula Two winner and next year’s Sauber F1 driver Charles Leclerc won the Rookie of the Year award, while Finnish rally driver Esapekka Lappi won the Action of the Year award for a jump in the Rally of Portugal.

British teenager Billy Monger, who in April had his lower legs amputated after an horrific smash in a Formula Four race at Donington Park, was presented with an FIA president’s Special Award.

Monger, who has already returned to driving, walked onto the stage on prosthetic legs to a resounding ovation.