SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Davidse takes Joburg lead

Keenan Davidse on Thursday showed he was over the illness that confined him to a hospital bed for four days by shooting an eight-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Joburg Open. The 28-year-old South African missed the cut in Mauritius last week as a flu ran through his family, and he checked himself into a hospital ahead of the Johannesburg event. He said he “didn’t really have any expectations” for the week, but rolled in nine birdies on the Bushwillows Course at Randpark Golf Club, five of them coming in his final eight holes. Among the six players tied for second place were Jared Harvey, Ockie Strydom and Erik van Rooyen — all South Africans.

OLYMPICS

No change to plans: USOC

The US Olympic Committee (USOC) still plans on sending teams to the Pyeongchang Games in February, despite US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley casting doubt on US participation. In an interview on Wednesday with Fox News, Haley was asked if it is an open question about whether the US team will compete at the Olympics in South Korea, given the tensions on the Korean Peninsula. “There’s an open question,” she said. “I have not heard anything about that, but I do know that in the talks that we have, whether it’s Jerusalem, whether it’s North Korea, it’s always about, how do we do protect the US citizens in the area.” USOC spokesman Mark Jones on Thursday said in a statement that the committee had not had any discussions, either internally or with government officials, about the possibility of not sending teams to next year’s Winter Olympics.

SOCCER

Ronaldo gets fifth Ballon d’Or

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday won a record-equaling fifth Ballon d’Or award for the year’s best player. The Real Madrid forward’s second successive win drew him level alongside Barcelona rival Lionel Messi on five Ballon d’Ors, after beating the Argentine and Brazilian Neymar. The 32-year-old was the top scorer in last season’s UEFA Champions League as Real successfully defended the trophy with victory over Juventus in June, and also led the Spanish giants to their first La Liga title in five years. “Of course I feel happy. This is something I look forward to every year,” Ronaldo said at the ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.