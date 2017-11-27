Taipei men, Taichung women on top

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The nation’s top soccer leagues wrapped up the season this weekend, with Taipei-Tatung claiming the men’s title on an away goal advantage and Taichung Blue Whale capturing the women’s championship trophy with a 2-0 victory.

Both teams had a fighting chance in the men’s Taiwan Football Premier League final on Saturday, with Taipei-based Tatung hosting Kaohsiung-based Taipower for the second leg of their championship matches.

In the first leg in Kaohsiung on Saturday last week, the two sides fought to a 1-1 draw, with midfielder Lin Chien-hsun converting a penalty for the home team and Taipei-Tatung replying with a late goal headed in by defender Chen Wei-jen after a cross supplied by striker Marc Fenelus.

Leading into the second game at a disadvantage due to the away-goal rule, Kaohsiung knew they had to score at least one goal or win at Taipei Municipal Stadium to seal the victory.

Rainy conditions earlier in the day made the pitch slippery, but both sides battled for the ball throughout as the goalkeepers snuffed out threats to maintain a clean sheet.

Despite the scoreless outcome, several hundred fans were treated to a nail-biting performance, especially late in the game when Taipower were given a flurry of chances.

As the clock wound down, opportunities arose for Taipower striker Chiu Yi-huan, supported by attacking midfielders Chen Yi-wei and Lin Chien-hsun, but Taipei goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh was equal to the task.

As the whistle blew, Tatung players and fans jumped to their feet to celebrate their championship victory.

“We followed our coaches’ plan and tried not to put too much pressure on ourselves,” Pan said after the game. “We knew we had the advantage with the away goal, so the pressure was on Taipower. All we had to do was defend well and not give them a chance to score, and we did that.”

“We have learned and improved with [manager Gary] White in charge. He gave us some tough tasks, but he always reminded us to do simple tasks well, then after that we can try the more difficult stuff,” Pan added.

In the other result on Saturday, Fu Jen University-Hangyuan took third place in the men’s league with a 3-2 win over Taichung-based National Taiwan University of Physical Education and Sport, who ended the season in fourth.

The score was 2-2 at the end of regulation, sending the game into extra time and allowing midfielder Liu Jung-sheng to deliver the winning goal.

In the women’s Taiwan Mulan Football League final yesterday, Taichung Blue Whale seized the title with a 2-0 win on two late goals by Lai Li-chin and Lee Hsiu-chin to sink Taipei PlayOne.

In the first game of the series in Kaohsiung on Sunday last week, Blue Whale prevailed 1-0 with a goal headed in by defender Tuan Yu-jou in the first half, giving them a one-goal advantage leading into yesterday’s match.