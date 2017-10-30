SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

’Keeper carded for peeing

A goalkeeper was sent off for urinating during an English soccer match on Saturday. Salford ’keeper Max Crocombe was issued a red card for relieving himself at the home of Bradford Park Avenue in the National League North, the seventh tier of English soccer. A supporter is also believed to have reported Crocombe, a 24-year-old New Zealander, to the police. “He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee,” Bradford Park Avenue club secretary Colin Barker said. “He went to the side of the stand as I understand it. I didn’t actually see it, but the referee definitely sent him off for it, because he was alerted to it by his linesman,” he said. “One of our spectators has made a formal complaint so we’re waiting to see what will happen from there, but there’s no secret about it. It’s been reported to the police.”

BASEBALL

Rizzo given Clemente Award

Anthony Rizzo is a cancer survivor and World Series champion, but the Roberto Clemente Award is a trophy that will stand out for the Chicago Cubs slugger. “It’s the greatest award you can win and I will be forever appreciative of this, and this will go front and center of anything I’ve ever done on the baseball field,” Rizzo said. Rizzo, a three-time All-Star, was honored on Friday night with baseball’s biggest honor for sportsmanship and community involvement. He was recognized for his foundation’s work to help other families dealing with cancer.

BASEBALL

Gurriel handed suspension

Houston’s Yuli Gurriel will not miss any World Series games for the racist gesture he made toward the Dodgers’ Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish, but will serve a five-game ban next season, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on Saturday. As part of the punishment, Gurriel will be required to undergo sensitivity training during the off-season while the Astros, in a gesture of support, have agreed to donate Gurriel’s salary for the five games to charitable causes. Manfred said part of his decision to not suspend Gurriel during the World Series was because he felt it was unfair to punish the other Astros players.

TENNIS

Federer heads to finals

Roger Federer on Saturday cruised past David Goffin 6-1, 6-2 in the Swiss Indoors semi-finals to reach an 11th straight final when playing at his hometown event. The top-seeded Swiss was to face Juan Martin del Potro yesterday, after the fourth-seeded Argentine beat Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4. The final is a rematch of del Potro’s back-to-back Basel title wins over Federer in 2012 and 2013. The 19th-ranked del Potro also beat Federer in the US Open quarter-finals last month. Del Potro came to Basel directly from winning the Stockholm Open. With a victory yesterday, he would seal his place in the eight-player ATP World Tour Finals lineup in London next month.

SKIING

World Cup slalom canceled

The first race of the men’s Alpine Skiing World Cup season yesterday has been canceled because of bad weather conditions. Organizers say they have called off the giant slalom “with the updated forecast due to the wind conditions and in the interest of safety for teams and public.” The race, which will not be rescheduled, had been in doubt since gale-force storms and snowfall had been predicted for the Rettenbach glacier. The next events are slaloms in Levi, Finland, with the women racing on Nov. 11, followed by the men’s the next day.