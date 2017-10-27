Koepka grabs the lead in Shanghai

Reuters

US Open champion Brooks Koepka yesterday made a strong start to his first hit-out of the new season, shooting an eight-under 64 to grab a one-stroke lead at the US$9.75 million WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai.

Koepka plundered seven birdies and an eagle, on the par-five 18th, at Sheshan Golf Club to break clear of Malaysia’s Gavin Green and Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand in joint second.

South Africa’s Haydn Porteous and the US’ Patrick Reed were a stroke further behind on six-under, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson four strokes adrift after shooting 68 in sublime conditions for golf.

“I think I played really well, putted very well,” Koepka said after his round. “I feel like I started really well, drove it really well. Any time you’re making putts ... you’re going to shoot good.”

Koepka enjoyed a stellar year on the PGA Tour, claiming his maiden major title in June and capping the season with a role in the US’ Presidents Cup victory.

Starting his round at the 10th hole, the 27-year-old rolled in a 21-foot putt for eagle on the 18th before stumbling with a bogey on the par-four third.

He responded brilliantly to the setback, landing his next tee shot two feet from the pin for a tap-in birdie.

After another birdie at the par-four seventh gave him a share of the lead, he rolled in a delightful downhill putt from the fringe of the green at the par-five eighth to move clear and held steady with a par on the last.

Long-hitting Johnson, chasing his third WGC title of the year, had a slower start in his season-opener.

He notched six birdies, but was left cursing his second bogey of the day at the eighth, his penultimate hole.

Johnson finished in a big group on four-under that included Swede Henrik Stenson and Spain’s Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Former US Open winner Justin Rose was three off the pace on five-under, along with the US’ Matt Kuchar after the pair opened with 67s.