Pelicans hold off Lakers rally to notch first win

AP and Reuters, LOS ANGELES

The New Orleans Pelicans were watching another double-digit lead evaporate, with the Los Angeles Lakers using a furious 27-4 run to take a five-point lead.

This time, the Pelicans were ready for the challenge.

They answered with an 11-0 run of their own on Sunday to beat the Lakers 119-112 for their first victory of the season.

“We have to stop letting off the gas when we have big leads,” New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins said. “This is something we’ve done the previous two games and we’re trying to stop it on the fly.”

The Pelicans (1-2) were able to ward off the challenge from the Lakers (1-2) behind 27 points and 17 rebounds from Anthony Davis, as well as 22 points and 11 rebounds from Cousins.

“We started off the game playing well,” said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, who earned his 400th career victory. “Then in the third quarter, our transition defense just wasn’t good.”

The Lakers’ late rally was led by their reserves.

Jordan Clarkson topped Los Angeles with 24 points, while Kyle Kuzma added 20 points to match guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Lakers prized rookie Lonzo Ball struggled with his shot (three of 13) and finished with just eight points, but did contribute 13 assists and eight rebounds.

“I like Lonzo’s aggressiveness, he just didn’t make shots,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said.

New Orleans trailed 110-106 with 4 minutes, 46 seconds to play when they answered with the 11-0 run.

E’Twaun Moore (19 points) and Cousins sparked the comeback, with Jameer Nelson — signed on Sunday — hitting a key three-pointer.

“I think he already earned his contract,” Gentry said. “He made the biggest shot of the night.”

Meanwhile, three games into the season, Earl Watson is out as Phoenix Suns coach and Jay Triano is to replace him on an interim basis, the team announced.

The Suns lost their first three games, the latest a 130-88 blowout on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

The Suns’ 48-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday was the worst opening-night loss in NBA history.

Watson’s dismissal is the first firing of an NBA head coach since last year.

It is the earliest a coach has been ousted during a season in league history. Mike Brown was fired by the Los Angeles Lakers five games into the 2012-2013 season.

“I think that we have to become close as a team,” Watson said after the loss on Saturday. “We have to be real about it. We knew with a young team there was going to be adversity, but the part that’s most disappointing is the lack of unity.”