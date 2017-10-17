Eli Manning and Giants stun Broncos 23-10

AP, DENVER, Colorado

It was a wipeout all right, just not the one expected by just about everyone outside the New York Giants.

“I don’t think anyone picked us to win this game,” Eli Manning said on Sunday after the Giants’ first victory, a 23-10 romp of the Denver Broncos in a prime-time stunner.

Manning called it “a special win” for a reeling team that was without six starters a week after losing three wide receivers to season-ending injuries, including Odell Beckham Jr.

Capping a stormy week of injuries and infighting, the Giants (1-5) pulled off one of the season’s biggest upsets by dominating Denver in every phase from start to finish.

The Broncos (3-2), who are averaging just 14 points since their 42-17 rout of Dallas a month ago, blew a golden opportunity to close in on Kansas City in the American Football Conference West after the Steelers knocked off the last unbeaten team in the league earlier.

“It’s the National Football League,” Denver’s Von Miller said. “It’s not about who you’ve got playing for you or what stars are in the game, or what the team looks like. It’s any given Sunday.”

Visiting teams went 8-5 in week 6 and are 46-44 overall an upside-down NFL season.

Jason Pierre-Paul had a trio of sacks for the Giants, who traveled to Denver tottering from a tumultuous week in which three wide receivers landed on injured reserve, five other starters were sidelined with injuries and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was suspended for insubordination.

“Nobody is giving us a chance in hell to win this ballgame,” coach Ben McAdoo declared as he prepared to take his team to Denver, where the Broncos were healthy, coming off a bye and leading the league in defense and swagger.

Yet the Giants had a goal-line stand to go with four sacks and two interceptions, double their season total, and it was the Broncos who bumbled their way through a nightmarish night filled with muffs and mistakes, flags and frustration.

“Our record wasn’t good, but that doesn’t mean we’re a bad team,” McAdoo said. “We’re a good football team.”

So are the Broncos.

“Sometimes it just ain’t your day,” defensive end Derek Wolfe said. “We didn’t overlook this team. It wasn’t like: ‘Oh, they’re 0-5 and we’re going to overlook them.’ No, we were like: ‘These guys are a good team, and we have to go out and play our best.’ We didn’t play our best and that’s why I’m [ticked].”