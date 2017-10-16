Lange sets course record at Ironman

Reuters

German Patrick Lange on Saturday produced a sizzling marathon run, charging to victory in a course record time while Swiss Daniela Ryf claimed a third successive victory in the women’s event at the triathlon Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Lange came off the 180km bike leg more than nine minutes behind Canadian Lionel Sanders and still trailed by more than six minutes halfway through the 42.2km run.

However, he turned on the afterburners to pass a shuffling Sanders less than 5km from home and looked amazingly fresh as he charged to victory.

Lange grabbed a German flag from a spectator before breaking the tape in eight hours, one minute and 40 seconds in front of a cheering crowd.

He was more than two minutes faster than the record set by Australia’s Craig Alexander in 2011.

“It’s everything I ever dreamed of. Oh my God, I cannot believe it,” Lange said. “I always, always, always since I was a child dreamed to have this crown.”

Not that it was as easy as it looked.

“From time to time you think someone is hitting with a baseball beneath your knees and you just want to drop out,” he said. “I had to fight so hard.”

Sanders, who took up triathlon eight years ago in an effort to beat a drug problem, held on for second place, while Briton David McNamee finished third, with Sebastian Kienle in fourth.

Lange, 31, who finished third last year, continued Germany’s dominance of the event, with Jan Frodeno winning in 2015 and last year, while Kienle won in 2014.

Frodeno, who reached the second transition in fourth place, slowed to a walk shortly after starting the run.

Ryf took the lead late in the bike leg and was never threatened during the run as she romped to victory over Briton Lucy Charles in second place, nearly nine minutes behind.

“It was the hardest I’ve ever had to fight for a win,” Ryf said after finishing in eight hours, 50 minutes and 47 seconds.

“I felt really bad at the start of the bike and I didn’t know what would come. I thought I’d just give my all in the last 40km and didn’t even think about the run,” she said.