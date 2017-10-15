SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Raiders to play despite air

The Oakland Raiders’ NFL home game against the Los Angeles Chargers is to be played as scheduled today despite the poor air quality caused by fires raging in Northern California. “Sunday’s game against the Chargers remains scheduled for 1:25pm at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum,” the Raiders said in a statement posted on their Web site. A pall of smoke has moved south to Oakland, where the Raiders cut their training short for a second day in a row on Thursday because of poor air quality. Some players wore masks under their helmets as they practiced.

COMPETITION

Teacher vies for bag prize

A New Hampshire woman is heading to Las Vegas to compete for the title of the US’ fastest grocery bagger. WBTS-LD reports Alysha Orrok recently won the New Hampshire bagging competition. She is to face off against the US’ best during the national competition in February for a US$10,000 prize. The Portsmouth teacher works night and weekend shifts at a supermarket. She said she was not always this good. The quick-handed pro said on her first day she dropped a soda that exploded everywhere. Expert-level bagging requires a unique set of skills. Competitors are judged on multiple factors including speed, weight distribution, appearance and technique.

SOCCER

Jurman suspended for sign

Australia defender Matthew Jurman has been suspended from the South Korean top flight for two matches after making a “bribe gesture” at an opponent during a K League Classic match earlier this month. Suwon Samsung Bluewings center back Jurman approached Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors’ Lee Dong-gook and “rubbed his fingers together” as the striker prepared to take a spot kick after earning a penalty late in the Oct. 1 match, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported, citing the K-League’s discipline committee. The committee also said that Lee heard Jurman saying “how much,” Yonhap said. He was fined 2 million won (US$1,776). Jurman told reporters after the 1-1 draw with Jeonbuk he had said: “You will miss” to Lee, the news agency added. Jeonbuk were disqualified from defending their Asian Champions League title in January following revelations that one of their scouts had bribed referees in 2013. The scout, who was given a six-month suspended jail sentence was found dead at Jeonbuk’s home stadium in June.

FIGURE SKATING

Gold pulls out of events

Figure skater Gracie Gold’s chances of making the US Olympic team have diminished after she withdrew from two events in next month’s Grand Prix series for personal reasons. US Figure Skating on Friday said that Gold would miss competitions in Beijing and Grenoble, France, due to ongoing treatment for off-ice matters. “It saddens me deeply to sit out this Grand Prix Series, but I know it is for the best,” Gold said in a statement released to media outlets. “I am currently in treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. I will not have adequate training time to prepare and compete at the level that I want to.” Form during the Grand Prix series is taken into consideration for selection on the US team, which is to be named after the national championships in January. Gold, 22, a two-time US champion, finished fourth in the individual event in Sochi in 2014.