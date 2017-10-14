Chan sisters in HK Open final

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AFP, HONG KONG

Reigning champions and top seeds the Chan sisters yesterday advanced to the final of the doubles at the Hong Kong Open, while fellow Taiwanese Chang Kai-chen also remained in contention for the title at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium.

Chan Hao-ching and Chan Yung-jan survived a spirited fightback by Japanese fourth seeds Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato to complete a 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 10-2 victory in 1 hour, 34 minutes.

The top seeds, who are looking for their second title of the year after winning the Taiwan Open in February, saved seven of 10 break points and converted five of eight, winning 75 of the 130 points contested to advance to tomorrow’s final.

Earlier in the final remaining quarter-final, Chang and Monique Adamczak outlasted Desirae Krawczyk of the US and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico 6-4, 4-6, 10-3 in 1 hour, 32 minutes.

The Taiwanese-Australian duo saved six of 11 break points and converted five of 11, winning 69 of the 131 points contested to set up a semi-final today against Chinese pairing Lu Jiajing and Wang Qiang.

Australia’s Daria Gavrilova reached the semi-finals for the second year in succession after a second-set meltdown and an error-strewn win against teenager Lizette Cabrera.

The world No. 22 eventually came through 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

The 23-year-old raced through the first set 6-1 against her fellow Australian ranked 155.

However, the seventh seed grew increasingly frustrated in a second set where she committed 20 unforced errors.

She took out her frustration on the crowd, her father, coach Alexei Gavrilov and the line judges, unleashing a verbal tirade.