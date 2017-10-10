Rookie Hunt piles up yards, Chiefs remain unbeaten

AP, HOUSTON, Texas

Rookie Kareem Hunt continues to pile up the yards and help the Kansas City Chiefs keep winning.

Hunt on Sunday had 29 carries for 107 yards as the Chiefs (5-0) remained undefeated with a 42-34 win over the Houston Texans.

It was the fourth 100-yard rushing game for Hunt, who needs one more to equal Joe Delaney’s franchise rookie record of five set in 1981.

He ran for 32 yards in the fourth quarter as the Chiefs tried to eat up the clock and keep the ball away from rookie Deshaun Watson.

“Hunt just continues to stay strong in the fourth quarter with his endurance,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He’s got ball-carrying endurance. For a big guy, he can skedaddle and we really needed him there.”

Hunt, who leads the NFL with 609 yards rushing, is the first Chiefs rookie to have 600 yards rushing since Christian Okoye finished with 660 in 1987.

He leads the league with seven carries of 20 or more yards this season, his three carries of 40 yards or longer are also the most in the NFL and he is tied for third with four rushing touchdowns.

Watson continued his impressive form in his fourth NFL start, throwing for 261 yards and five touchdowns to become the first rookie quarterback with five or more touchdowns in consecutive games in NFL history.

He made several big plays, but the most jaw-dropping came when Rakeem Nunez-Roches tried to strip the ball out of his hands as he scrambled away from the pass rush.

Watson smoothly moved the ball from his right to left hand to keep it away from Nunez-Roches, before switching it back to his right hand and launching it 48 yards for a touchdown to Will Fuller early in the fourth quarter.

“Sky’s the limit for him,” Reid said. “Elusive. Big arm. Sees things. Loves to play. He’s got all that stuff ... Houston is lucky to have him.”

Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high three touchdown receptions to tie a single-game franchise record.

He had a six-yard score in the second quarter and added 34 and one-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

He is excited about the possibilities for the offense as Watson continues to develop.

“I’m impressed with the things that he can do with his feet and with his arm as well,” Hopkins said. “Everybody knows he can run, but still he looks downfield to make plays. The throws that he made toward the end of the game were some special throws.”