Hornets’ Batum says French fans celebrating injury

AP, CHARLOTTE, North Carolina

After deciding not to play for the French national team this summer, Charlotte Hornets guard Nic Batum has apparently lost the support of some countrymen.

Batum said on Friday that some fans in his native France are celebrating his recent injury and taunting him on social media.

Batum had played for the French team each year since he was a teenager, but passed on the experience this summer to instead prepare for Charlotte’s season.

Now, he will miss at least six to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his left elbow.

“I know [some] people in France are happy about it; that’s the sad part,” Batum said. “Really, for real. I got on stuff and people are happy like I deserve it. Trust me, I get those reactions on social media.”

“I [also] got a lot of support from France and here,” he added.

It was perplexing to the nine-year NBA pro that some fans rejoiced in his misfortune.

Batum had been dedicated to the French team and said he struggled with the decision to forgo international play. Following Charlotte’s 36-46 season, he felt he needed to focus on getting the Hornets back to the playoffs — especially after receiving a US$120 million contract last year.

Still, a big part of his heart remains with the French squad.

In 2009, Batum hurt his shoulder during training camp working out for France. When he returned to Portland to prepare for the NBA season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Batum said he was told he needed surgery.

“I said: ‘No. I’ve got to play Eurobasket,’” Batum said.