SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Astronaut to cycle Amazon

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy is keeping his exploration impulses down-to-earth, biking 965km across the Amazon to raise awareness about climate change and record its effects. Cassidy told WCSH-TV in Maine, where he grew up, that the world is affected by every action humans take. He is traversing the South American jungle with a team of environmental scientists as part of a documentary. The team is biking across the Trans Amazon highway and posting their travels on Twitter.

SOCCER

Burnley forward ruled out

Striker Jon Walters will miss Burnley’s Premier League game at Everton today and faces a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury, manager Sean Dyche has confirmed. The former Stoke City player was not included in the Ireland squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifying games against Moldova and Wales and is set to visit a specialist. Walters has made only two substitute appearances for Burnley in the league since signing in the close season and Dyche said he would not set a timeline for the 34-year-old’s return. “Jon won’t make it for the weekend as we are still letting his knee calm down,” Dyche told the club’s Web site on Friday. “We’ve had a view on it and it’s all common sense in terms of rehab and something we know about, but the knee has flared up and there is a settling down period for that type of injury, so we are unsure on timescales,” he added. Ninth-placed Burnley have secured five points on the road this season with a win over Chelsea and draws against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

GOLF

Henderson closes on Mozo

Spain’s Belen Mozo yesterday saw her lead slashed to one stroke in a windswept third round of the New Zealand Women’s Open as Canadian Brooke Henderson chipped her way into contention ahead of an approaching storm. As many players struggled in the stiffening breeze, overnight leader Mozo had two bogeys in her 71 to be 15-under 201 going into the final round, while Henderson had five birdies in her faultless 67 to be on 202. “My chipping was awesome. It saved me a couple of times and got me close to make a couple of tap-in birdies so that was the key today. I was hitting it well and judging the wind pretty well,” she said. New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, the former world No. 1, carded a third-round 70 to move up one place for a share of 11th on 208. Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun was in 17th place, Yani Tseng was in 37th and Hsu Wei-ling was in 90th. Forecast stormy weather has forced the tournament organizers to move the tee times earlier than first scheduled and use a two-tee start.

FORMULA ONE

Track given all-clear

Formula One inspectors have given Sepang International Circuit the all-clear, race organisers said yesterday, after a loose drain caused a shocking tire explosion during the Malaysian Grand Prix practice on Friday. Romain Grosjean’s Haas was flung into the barriers at high speed on Friday after a drain grille, which should have been welded down securely, popped up at a kerb on turn 9 after Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari drove over it. “All drain covers were inspected last night. It was reinforced — double checked, triple checked,” Sepang circuit chief executive officer Razlan Razali said. “If FIA [Federation Internationale de l’Automobile] do not say anything the race is good to go. We only listen to the FIA,” he added.