Darvish delivers as Dodgers notch 100th win

AP, LOS ANGELES

If there were any lingering questions about whether Yu Darvish is ready for the playoffs, he answered them on Monday.

Darvish pitched two-hit ball over seven innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 9-3 to reach 100 wins for the first time in 43 years.

Los Angeles acquired Darvish from Texas just before the July 31 trade deadline to help bolster a rotation that has designs on a World Series title. He has been up and down since arriving, but the Dodgers do not have to wonder about his confidence heading into the post-season.

“That’s continued to build over his last few starts,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “We’ve talked about what it takes to win a championship, and what we believe is it starts with starting pitching and Yu is a big part of where we’re trying to go. For him to get that confidence, I think we can certainly be much more optimistic.”

Logan Forsythe went three for three with a home run and four RBIs as the National League West champions moved 1.5 games ahead of Cleveland for the best record in the majors and home-field advantage throughout the post-season.

Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer for the Dodgers, who had not reached the century mark since winning 102 regular-season games in 1974.

“I think it’s pretty special and we’re all very fortunate to be a part of this,” Forsythe said. “It’s wild to think a team gets to 100 wins. To do it tonight and contribute a little bit, it’s been a lot of fun.”

Darvish (10-12) was perfect through four innings and did not allow a hit until Hunter Renfroe doubled with one out in the fifth. The right-hander permitted one run, while striking out nine and walking none.

“I think I’m in a really good position physically and mentally,” Darvish said through a translator. “What we wanted to work on from the last outing was pitch selection and some details. We had a really good talk before the game with [catcher Yasmani] Grandal. The game plan [worked]. I feel really good.”

Forsythe hit a three-run double in the first and a solo homer in the third. Barnes went deep in the fifth.

Darvish’s performance was exactly the stuff Los Angeles are looking for when the post-season starts next week.

“I think you know at times he can be absolutely dominant,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “I think we saw that version of him tonight. I think the last couple of times he’s been on the mound he’s looked that way.”

Struggling reliever Pedro Baez pitched a scoreless ninth for the Dodgers.

Padres starter Travis Wood (4-7) allowed six runs and five hits in 4-2/3 innings. He walked four.

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig arrived late to the ballpark for a scheduled workout and was benched by Roberts.

“It’s one of those things where we all have to be accountable to one another,” Roberts said. “We’re all aligned, and our focus is winning baseball games and a championship for the Dodgers.”