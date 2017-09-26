TCA lift President’s Cup in Chiayi

By Duane Christie and Grant Dexter / Contributing reporters

Taipei Cricket Association (TCA) on Sunday defeated Formosa Cricket Club at the Sanmin grounds in Chiayi City, claiming the President’s Cup on a tough batting wicket.

After slow over rates in an earlier game saw the final reduced to 15 overs per side, Formosa won the toss and chose to bat, but tight bowling from the TCA openers saw them lose two early wickets to man-of-the-match Murugan Subramani.

The rest of the batting order were never able to get on top of the bowlers, apart from the tournament’s top player and batsman, Jeff Black, who added respectability to the score with some lusty blows toward the end of the innings on his way to 68 not out in a modest total of 104.

In reply, TCA were made to work hard and the relentless Formosa bowling attack did not allow the batsmen to dominate.

Losing a couple of key wickets early on, TCA were forced to consolidate and with five overs remaining the match was in the balance, but Subramani took a liking to spinner Sadique Anwar.

With a four and two mighty sixes in consecutive deliveries, the tide was turned and TCA won with two overs to spare.

In the day’s earlier games, Formosa comfortably beat the Badshaws to secure their place in the final, while TCA comfortably beat Taipei’s Indian Cricket Club.

Formosa captain Arun Parappagoudar said it was good to be playing again.

“It’s been a while since [the] last big tournament,” Parappagoudar said. “Though it’s very hot ... [the] players were active and energetic throughout the tournament, well organized by Ali [Chang].”