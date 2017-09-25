SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BOXING

Parker beats Fury on points

Joseph Parker of New Zealand retained his WBO heavyweight title by beating Hughie Fury of Britain by a majority decision on Saturday. The judges rewarded Parker’s attacking instincts and relentless aggression, with two scoring it 118-110 in favor of the champion. The other judge scored it 114-114. It was the second successful defense of his belt, leaving Parker in line for a fight against WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua. He improved his record to 24-0. Fury tried to negate Parker’s power with his movement and speed, but the champion easily won the final rounds as Fury tired.

INVICTUS GAMES

Melania thanks US team

US first lady Melania Trump, on her first solo international trip, was in Toronto on Saturday for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games for wounded soldiers and wished the US team luck in a brief speech. “On behalf of my husband and our entire country, I want to thank you and your families for all you have sacrificed to keep us safe,” Trump said. “I also want to wish you good luck, but I know you won’t need it,” she added. “Take that fighting spirit that I know you have and bring home the gold.” England’s Prince Harry set up the Invictus Games three years ago. More than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations are taking part in 12 adaptive sports in the games, which end on Saturday.

SOCCER

United to find chanting fans

Manchester United have asked for CCTV footage to help identify fans who ignored pleas not to chant a controversial song about Romelu Lukaku in the club’s 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday. United and Lukaku both requested supporters to refrain from repeating the chant after it was described last week as racist by anti-discrimination body Kick It Out. However, the song was again heard from some sections of United’s away supports along with another chant of: “We’re Manchester United, we’ll sing what we want.” After the game, United released a statement saying they would seek out supporters who “disrespected” Lukaku’s request not to sing the song. “Manchester United has a zero-tolerance stance on offensive chanting and behavior,” the club said.

SOCCER

Kenya stripped of CHAN

Kenya on Saturday was stripped of the right to host the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee meeting in Accra. The decision was announced at a media conference after a one-day gathering of the African football “cabinet” headed by president Ahmad Ahmad from Madagascar. Slow preparations for next year’s Jan. 12 to Feb. 4 tournament led to a decision widely anticipated for several weeks. “It was decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the [CHAN] competition from Kenya in the light of accumulated delays from reports of the various inspection missions conducted in the country,” a CAF statement said. Nations wishing to replace Kenya have until Sunday to submit bids, with the new hosts to be named next month. There has been media speculation that Morocco or South Africa could take over the running of the tournament.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Moradi breaks world record

Olympic champion Sohrab Moradi is reaping the benefits of a life completely devoted to weightlifting, the 28-year-old said after breaking the men’s 94kg world record at the fifth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. “I have worked very hard and devoted my life to weightlifting, training non-stop three times a day,” the Iranian said. “I allocate my time only to weightlifting, nothing else. This is the secret of my success. The world record is the result of these efforts.” Moradi eclipsed a record that had stood since 1999 by lifting a total of 413kg, one more than Akakios Kakhiasvilis of Greece managed in Athens. “One of my goals in life was to win the Olympic Games gold medal because this is very important for every athlete,” said Moradi, who lifted 185kg in the snatch and 228kg in the clean and jerk.