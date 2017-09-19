Indians celebrate Central title, eye World Series crown

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

They raised a flag and then raised some hell.

After only partying on the road in the post-season last year, the Cleveland Indians finally got a chance to throw a bash in their own home.

For an hour or so, they sprayed each other with champagne and beer, then carried on in their clubhouse the way grown baseball players do after winning something meaningful, but almost as quickly as the bash started, it ended and the Indians headed off on their final trip of the regular season.

There are bigger games ahead and, maybe, bigger parties.

On Sunday, the team that could not lose for a few weeks celebrated winning their second straight American League Central title after beating the Kansas City Royals 4-3 to conclude a homestand which included the Indians setting a league record with a 22-game winning streak.

While those accomplishments were certainly worth commemorating, the Indians, who went to the limit in last year’s World Series before losing to the Chicago Cubs, and have overcome injuries and other obstacles this season, will not be satisfied until they are the last team standing this season.

“It’s still not done,” All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor said.

Cleveland clinched the division crown on Saturday when second-placed Minnesota lost to Toronto.

When the championship became official at about 10pm, the Indians were long gone following an 8-4 win over Kansas City. So the plan on Sunday was to pop some champagne — win or lose.

Before the game, manager Terry Francona addressed the sellout crowd on a warm, sunny day as the Indians gathered in front of their dugout to watch a red-and-white American League Central championship flag being hoisted.

Then, the Indians sent out ace Corey Kluber and beat the Royals 3-2, before turning their clubhouse into a shower of suds.

Unlike last year, when they won the division in Detroit, a playoff series in Boston and the pennant in Toronto, the Indians were happy to be home and Francona was thrilled the Indians could share the moment with their fans.

“They’re loud. They’re passionate,” he said. “I think it’s an easy team to like. I think some teams are probably more likable than others. It’s probably just human nature. This is an easy team to like and get behind, but our fans have really come through. I’m glad we’re able to share that.”