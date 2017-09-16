Home / Sports
Sat, Sep 16, 2017 - Page 16　

Taiwan on the brink of Davis Cup relegation

By Dave Carroll  /  Staff reporter

Taiwan yesterday fell to a 2-0 defeat after the first day of their Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I relegation playoff on the hard courts of the Yang Gu Tennis Park in South Korea.

South Korean world No. 44 Chung Hye-on took 1 hour, 58 minutes to see off the challenge of Taiwanese world No. 552 Wu Tung-lin 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 6-1 in the first singles rubber.

While Wu converted the only break points he created, Chung converted six of 13, winning 101 of the 166 points contested to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five playoff.

In the second singles rubber, the hosts’ Kwon Soon-woo defeated Taiwanese world No. 240 Jason Jung 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4) in 2 hours, 49 minutes.

The South Korean world No. 208 saved six of 12 break points and converted six of 17, firing down eight aces as the visitors fell to within a loss of relegation to Asia/Oceania Group II.

In today’s must-win doubles rubber, South Korea’s Lee Jea-moon and Lim Yong-kyu are to take on Taiwanese duo Wu and Yu Cheng-yu.

In the Asia/Oceania Group II promotion playoff, Pakistan took a 2-0 lead over Thailand after the first day’s singles rubbers.

In the World Group playoffs, Japan took a 2-0 lead over Brazil as Yuichi Sugita defeated Guilherme Clezar 6-2, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), before Go Soeda won a nail-biter 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (1/7), 6-4 over Thiago Moura Monteiro.

“I felt a lot of nerves at the start and lost my way a bit, but I managed to hang in,” 33-year-old Soeda told Agence France-Presse. “He put me under real pressure and I had to dig in at times. I’ve tried a lot of things to improve the mental side of my game, so I was happy to get through it.”

Japan have had to win playoffs for the past two years to retain their spot in the World Group.

“Today was a big step toward achieving that, but we have to keep our feet on the ground,” Japan captain Satoshi Iwabuchi said. “We still have to finish the job.”

This story has been viewed 159 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top