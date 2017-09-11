Inter given penalty after five-minute video consultation

Reuters, MILAN

The referee yesterday took more than five minutes to award Inter Milan a penalty after consulting with the video assistant (VAR) in their 2-0 win over Societa Polisportiva Ars et Labor (SPAL) in the Italian Serie A.

Inter midfielder Joao Mario went down on the edge of the penalty area under a challenge from Francesco Vicari in the 22nd minute and referee Claudio Gavillucci quickly called for the video replay.

After a lengthy consultation, the official finally awarded a penalty and Inter captain Mauro Icardi sent Alfred Gomis the wrong way for his fifth goal in three games, officially recorded as being scored in the 27th minute.

Ivan Perisic completed Inter’s win with a thumping volley in the 87th minute to leave his side with nine points from their opening three games and hand SPAL their first defeat of the season.

In between, Milan Skriniar crashed a long-range effort against the crossbar after spotting Gomis off his line.

SPAL, who have returned to the top flight after a 49-year absence, were far from outclassed and created several dangerous situations.

Serie A is one of several national leagues trialling the VAR system before the International Football Association Board decides whether to permit their use on a permanent basis.

FIFA is hoping to use VARs at next year’s World Cup.

LA LIGA

AFP, MADRID

Real Sociedad scored twice early and late to see off RC Deportivo de La Coruna 4-2 and move alongside Barcelona at the top of La Liga yesterday.

Sociedad shot into a 2-0 lead at Riazor inside five minutes thanks to goals from Juanmi and Asier Illarramendi.

Deportivo fought back, though, as Adrian Lopez pulled a goal back before halftime before on loan Arsenal forward Lucas Perez was summoned from the bench on his return to Galicia.

Perez had only been on the pitch a minute when Florin Andone leveled for the hosts.

However, Sociedad maintained their 100 percent record through three La Liga games as Diego Llorente and Illarramendi struck again in the final 10 minutes.