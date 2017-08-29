Meet Argentina’s top tango stars, aged 82 and 90

AFP, BUENOS AIRES

They are in their ninth decade of life, but the rhythm of tango still thrills in the legs of Oscar Brusco and Nina Chudoba.

Even their competitors at last week’s World Tango Festival and Championship said that this couple danced the most authentic tango of all.

Having learned tango during its golden age in 1940s Buenos Aires, Brusco and Chudoba are some of the longest-surviving proponents of the art.

“We are the essence of tango,” said Brusco, still straight-backed at 90 and ready to dance.

“Our tango is something different — walking and crossing, floor tango. None of this twirling of the legs,” he said.

Chudoba, 82, is the daughter of Polish migrants who settled in one of Buenos Aires’ top tango areas, Valentin Alsina.

She is glad to see young people still dancing tango, but is also nostalgic for its heyday.

“We breathed tango, we fell in love with tango and we laughed with tango,” she said. “They all dance the same nowadays. Before, each dancer had their own style.”

Chudoba turned to dancing seriously in her 50s after her husband died. That was how she met Brusco, also a widower.

They go four times a week to milongas, tango dance parties.

Brusco said that was all the rehearsal they needed for the championships.

“I have been dancing since 1945. What could we rehearse?” he said. “I have a lot of mileage in tango.”

Faced with younger competition, the couple did not win the championship in Buenos Aires, but they got a standing ovation as they stepped on stage.

Backstage, finalists Juan Manuel Rosales and his wife Liza greeted Brusco and Chudoba before going on stage to compete.

“When I look at them, I think that they are part of tango,” Rosales said. “They lived through the real age of tango, in the 1940s, when the whole country was dancing it.”

Nearby, younger male dancers in suits gelled their hair and sported mustaches like the stars of a past age.

“The legacy has been passed on,” Liza said. “We will try to keep the essence from being lost.”