Chelsea’s concerns mount with surprise loss to Burnley

AP

On and off the field, nothing is going right for Chelsea early in their English Premier League title defense.

Injuries to key players, frustration in the transfer market, and now a surprise 3-2 home loss on the opening weekend of the season to Burnley, a team that were expected to be among the candidates for relegation.

After a dream start to life at Chelsea, manager Antonio Conte already looks to have a tough job on his hands in his second season in English soccer.

“I am not worried,” Conte said. “I am ready to fight with these players.”

They will need to, with title favorite Manchester City’s expensively assembled team starting with a comfortable 2-0 win at Brighton. Of other possible title contenders, Liverpool drew at Watford 3-3, after Arsenal beat Leicester City 4-3 on Friday.

Boos greeted both the halftime and full-time whistle as Chelsea fans encountered the unusual feeling of a home loss under Conte, after 17 wins in 19 league games at Stamford Bridge last season. The jeers were likely directed at the match officials, with Chelsea having a player sent off in both halves.

Gary Cahill was shown a straight red card in the 14th minute for a studs-first lunge, and Burnley capitalized by scoring three times before halftime through Sam Vokes (twice) and Stephen Ward.

Alvaro Morata, on his debut as a substitute, and David Luiz replied for Chelsea either side of Cesc Fabregas’ sending-off for a second booking in the 81st minute.

“After the red card, we lost our heads,” said Conte, who felt Cahill’s red card changed the game.

Two years ago, Chelsea drew with Swansea City 2-2 at home in the first match of its league title defense and quickly unraveled. Manager Jose Mourinho lasted only 11 more league games.

Last year, then-champion Leicester lost at Hull 2-1 in its first match and its fortunes improved only after manager Claudio Ranieri was fired.

There is a chance it could get worse before it gets better for the Chelsea team.

Cahill, the captain, and Fabregas join a lengthy absentee list for next weekend’s away match against Tottenham Hotspur, who were runner-up last season.

Eden Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez and Tiemoue Bakayoko are injured, striker Diego Costa is estranged, and Conte has a threadbare squad after selling midfield anchorman Nemanja Matic to rival Manchester United and loaning out many of the club’s youngsters.

There are three weeks left in the transfer window and Chelsea desperately need reinforcements, with the Champions League also on the schedule.

Given Chelsea’s selection problems, Conte must be envious of counterpart Pep Guardiola’s options at Man City.

Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva — attacking midfielders costing a combined US$175 million — came off the bench to help City clinch a 2-0 win at promoted side Brighton.

City needed to show patience, with Sergio Aguero breaking the deadlock in the 70th followed by an own goal from Lewis Dunk in the 75th.

City are most pundits’ favorite to win the title now Guardiola has had a second off-season to refresh his squad.

The absence of unsettled playmaker Philippe Coutinho did not stop the goals flowing for Liverpool in their opening match. The problem, as ever, came at the other end.

Liverpool conceded in second-half injury time to draw at Watford 3-3, exposing the defensive weaknesses that blighted the team’s title challenge last season.