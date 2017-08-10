Home / Sports
Schwartzman rallies to defeat third-seeded Thiem

AFP, MONTREAL and TORONTO

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman celebrates after defeating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in their Rogers Cup men’s singles second-round match in Montreal on Tuesday.

Photo: AFP

Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman on Tuesday saved four match points to shock third-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-7 (7/9), 7-5 in the second round of the Rogers Cup.

World No. 36 Schwartzman seized the initiative against the seventh-ranked Austrian, who fell at the first hurdle after enjoying a first-round bye.

On the defensive early, Thiem held on to level the match at a set apiece on his fifth set point of the second-set tiebreaker.

The 23-year-old appeared to have gained control when he powered to a 5-2 lead in the third set.

However, Schwartzman would not go away, saving two match points on his serve at 3-5, another in the next game and yet another as he served to take the set to 5-5.

Schwartzman then broke to serve for the match. He fell behind 0-40, but won the final five points of the match for his first win over a top-10 player and a berth in the third round.

Schwartzman’s was not the only great escape of the day.

Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov saved four match points en route to a three-set victory over Rogerio Dutra Silva in their first-round encounter.

The 18-year-old trailed 4-6 in the second-set tiebreaker, but saved all four match points he faced to force a third set.

“I don’t remember all of them. Honestly, it’s a little bit of a blur,” Shapovalov said. “I remember one of them, he passed me. I hit a pretty tough volley. It was a pretty long point there. On one of them, I remember I was pretty far back. I went for a backhand down the line, which was pretty good. I wasn’t holding back.”

“I just told myself, he’s got to win it from me, I’m not going to give it to him. I think I did a good job to stay tough out there,” he added.

Shapovalov broke Brazil’s Dutra Silva in the seventh game of the third and went on to close out a 4-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4 victory.

With old-guard stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer taking a day off — 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer to celebrate his 36th birthday — Shapovalov was one of a wealth of young talents to shine on Tuesday.

South Korean 21-year-old Chung Hyeon withstood 16 aces to beat 2014 semi-finalist Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3).

After the third set went to the tiebreaker without a break of serve, Chung built a 4-2 advantage and went on to secure the victory in 2 hours, 16 minutes.

He next faces ninth-seeded Belgian David Goffin, a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 winner over Japan’s Yuichi Sugita.

Croatian 20-year-old Borna Coric breezed past Russian lucky loser Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-4 to set up a second-round meeting with top-seeded Nadal.

Coric has won two of three prior encounters with the Spanish great, who won a 10th French Open title this year and can regain the world No. 1 ranking with a run to the semi-finals this week.

American Ernesto Escobedo, 21 years old and ranked 85th in the world, got his chance as a lucky loser when 10th-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych withdrew with a rib injury.

Escobedo stepped in and defeated Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.

In other first-round matches, American Sam Querrey defeated Vincent Millot for the second time in as many weeks, peppering the French qualifier with 18 aces in a 4-6, 7-6 (7/4), 7-5 win. Querrey beat Millot in the quarter-finals at Los Cabos en route to his 10th ATP title.

American Jack Sock, seeded 15th in Montreal, also advanced after defeating France’s Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

