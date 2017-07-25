Aussie agony made us winners, Knight says

AFP, LONDON

England captain Heather Knight on Sunday said a heart-breaking defeat by Australia last year had been the “making of the team” after their dramatic ICC Women’s World Cup final win over India at Lord’s in London.

India looked on course for a maiden World Cup title on the same ground where their men’s side, led by Kapil Dev, won a first World Cup trophy back in 1983, but from 191-3, chasing 229 to win, they lost their final seven wickets for 28 runs and finished on 219 all out as England won by nine runs with eight balls to spare.

Anya Shrubsole did the damage with a stunning spell of five wickets for 11 runs in 19 deliveries on her way to figures of 6-46 — the best return by any bowler in a Women’s World Cup final.

It was almost a mirror image of last year’s Women’s World Twenty20 semi-final in New Delhi.

England were 89-1, chasing 133, but then lost six wickets for 28 runs before being held to a total of 127-7 in a five-run loss.

Afterward, recently appointed England coach Mark Robinson, a former county pace bowler, criticized his side’s fitness levels and when the team returned home, Robinson also effectively forced long-serving captain Charlotte Edwards into international retirement, saying England had become dangerously over-reliant on the star batsman.

Sunday’s victory was certainly evidence of England’s increased speed between the wickets and in the field.

“I can’t stop smiling,” said Knight, who succeeded Edwards as England captain. “I am so proud of this group of girls. We made it hard for ourselves, but I couldn’t care less.”

“We won tight games and that was something we wanted to work on,” added Knight, whose side beat reigning champions Australia by three runs in group play before defeating South Africa by just two wickets in a tense semi-final. “Back in Delhi was a long time ago, but it was the making of this team. Anya Shrubsole — what a hero.”

While Punam Raut was making 86, India looked as if they would repeat their opening group-stage win over England, but her exit, leg before wicket to Shrubsole, sparked a collapse that saw England win their first major trophy since 2009.

The victory also gave England a fourth World Cup in 11 editions and three out of three in those staged on home soil.

“I am a little lost for words,” pace bowler Shrubsole said. “We could have easily fallen away, but to stay in the game and be world champions is amazing.”

For India captain Mithali Raj, at the age of 34 it was probably her last chance to win the World Cup, but having seen her side upset the form-book to beat Australia in the semi-finals, Mithali said: “It wasn’t easy for England, but credit to them. They kept their nerve... We panicked and they came out victorious.”

“I would like to tell the girls I am very proud of them,” she said. “They didn’t make any match look easy for the opposition.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated the England women on a weekend when Britain’s Chris Froome also won the Tour de France.

“Fantastic weekend for British sport. Congrats to the England women’s cricket team & Chris Froome. Great to see you on top of the world,” May wrote on Twitter.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed his compatriots, too.

“Our women cricketers gave their best today. They have shown remarkable tenacity & skill through the World Cup. Proud of the team,” Modi wrote on Twitter.