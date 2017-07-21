Lithuania remains on top after beating Taiwan Blue

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Canada and Lithuania continued their winning streak yesterday to improve their lead in the 39th William Jones Cup tournament in Taipei.

Lithuania utilized their speed, height and solid defense to defeat Taiwan Blue 85-65.

At 5-1, Lithuania are keeping pace with Canada in the competition for the title.

Forward Eigirdas Zukauskas was the highest scorer for Lithuania with 15 points, one of five on his team to score in double-digits.

Starter Chou Yi-hsiang was the top scorer for the hosts with 17 points and was three-for-six from three-point range.

Guard Tu Huan-ya was the only other Taiwanese to post double-digits, scoring 13 points and sinking three of six three-point attempts.

In their afternoon match against South Korea, Canada starters Conner Wood and Diego Kapelan led their team to a 98-72 triumph with 18 points apiece.

Wood contributed six of Canada’s 14 three-pointers, the most in the tournament so far.

Known as “Team Canada 150” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the nation’s founding this year, they are among the favorites for the title.

Canada have already beaten the two other favorites, the Philippines and Lithuania.

Their only loss was on Tuesday against Taiwan Blue, which has been attributed to crowd support and home-court advantage.

Taiwan White gave an all-round team effort for their best performance in the competition so far, grabbing 30 points over India to end the game 117-87.

Taiwan White head coach Charlie Parker, an American, rotated his squad, with all 12 players seeing court time and all of them registering on the score sheet.

Kyle Barone, a California native who plays for the Super Basketball League’s Kinmen Kaoliang club, took charge with a team-high of 18 points and nine rebounds.

Reserve players Su Yi-jin and Chien You-chen came off the bench to contribute 16 and 15 points respectively.

In other results from yesterday, Iran bested Japan 87-78, while the Philippines battled to a 84-75 win over a tough Iraq team.

Foward Michael Myers had his best game for Gilas Pilipinas this week, posting a team high of 16 points and 18 rebounds.

Canada, South Korea and Lithuania top the table with four wins and one loss apiece, Taiwan Blue, the Philippines and Iraq are 3-2; Iran are sixth with two wins, Japan and Taiwan White have one win and winless India are at the foot of the table.