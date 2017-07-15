Manny Ramirez to play in Taitung today

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Sports fans are to get another chance to watch Manny Ramirez play in Taiwan today, with the former MLB player to suit up at an invitational tournament in Taitung.

Kochi Fighting Dogs officials yesterday said that Ramirez would be in the team’s starting line-up for today’s game against Kaohsiung-based Taipower at the Taitung City First Baseball Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 9am.

The Kochi Fighting Dogs are part of the Shikoku Island League Plus, a regional circuit on Japan’s Shikoku Island that is not affiliated with the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.

Ramirez in January signed a contract with the Fighting Dogs, saying he wanted to return to share his love of the game with his Japanese fans.

The 12-time All Star and former home-run king still has excellent batting prowess, posting a hitting average of .460 (29-for-63) with 20 RBIs in the first half of the season.

The Fighting Dogs are in Taiwan for a week-long invitational tournament organized by the East Coat Regional Baseball League that is to run from today through Saturday next week.

Many fans said they would love to see the popular Ramirez hit another one out of park.

The Fighting Dogs are to remain at the park after playing Taipower to face Chi Lih Coral at 1:30pm, and are to play Taitung University on Monday at 1:30pm at the Taitung University Baseball Ground.

Ramirez sparked “Manny Madness” in Taiwan by signing with the CPBL’s EDA Rhinos in 2013.

Crowds packed stadiums for EDA Rhinos games that season to see the legendary slugger who helped the Red Sox win two US World Series titles in 2004 and 2007, earning the Rhinos the best ticket sales and highest attendance for 2013.

However, he quit the team after three months and left Taiwan in June that year.

Ramirez in 2011 ended his 19-year MLB career with Hall of Fame numbers: 555 homers (15th on the all-time list), 1,831 RBIs, 2,574 hits and a .312 batting average.

He was MVP of the 2004 World Series, still holds the league’s post-season home-run record of 29 and has the third-highest grand slam home-run record with 21.