South Africa strike back with seven wickets

Reuters London

England yesterday lost seven wickets for 63 runs after South Africa struck back in search of an unlikely victory on the morning of the fourth day of the first test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Resuming on 119-1, Joe Root’s England side failed to make their anticipated progress on a pitch of uneven bounce, reaching 182-8 at lunch with Johnny Bairstow and Mark Wood unbeaten on 28 and 0 respectively.

England’s lead of 279 still looks formidable in tricky conditions favouring all the bowlers. Only three Test teams have ever won by chasing more than 300 at Lord’s.

Morne Morkel led the South African fightback, bowling with pace and intelligence, adding the wickets of former captain Alastair Cook (69) and Gary Ballance (34) to his Saturday victim, Keaton Jennings.

Neither of England’s overnight pair were able to force the pace, with Cook being especially watchful in his 192-ball knock before falling to a sharp catch by Temba Bavuma in the covers.

Yorkshire batsman Ballance failed to produce a big score to justify his recall to Test cricket, nicking a ball from Morkel that angled in before darting away off the seam to the keeper.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

AFP, LONDON

South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk starred with both bat and ball as the Proteas ended India’s unbeaten start to the Women’s World Cup in England on Saturday with a crushing 115-run win.

Van Niekerk made 57 in a total of 273 for nine that featured Lizelle Lee’s dashing 92.

India, who had won all four of their previous group matches, then slumped to 158 all out with Van Niekerk taking four for 22 — including dismissing opposing skipper Mithali Raj for the first golden duck of the India star’s one-day international career.

“I just stuck to my plans and today it came off. We said we wanted it and we did that,” Van Niekerk said after her side’s third win in five matches.

“Everyone chipped in and it was a brilliant team performance,” she added after a victory that took South Africa into the top four of the eight-team tournament — with the leading four sides going into the semi-finals after the all-play-all group phase.

Lee’s remarkable innings saw her score 82 runs in boundaries.

Raj, who won the toss, said: “When we decided to field it was because of the history of the ground. We’ve had people saying that most of the matches that are won here are chasing.”

“We did realize that Lee’s wicket was very important,” she added. “I give full credit to her batting, she played one of the best innings I have seen in the World Cup against us.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand, whose only loss so far this tournament has come against reigning champions Australia, inflicted winless Pakistan’s fifth defeat in as many matches.

Hannah Rowe took three for 22 on her World Cup debut as Pakistan were skittled out for 144.

Sophie Devine then smashed nine sixes — the most in a women’s ODI innings — while scoring 93 from just 41 balls as New Zealand moved closer to a semi-final place with an eight-wicket success at Taunton.