Raburn leads Nationals to last-gasp win against Mets

AP, WASHINGTON

Ryan Raburn on Monday night drove in the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as the Washington Nationals survived another bullpen collapse for a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets.

Curtis Granderson tied the game with a two-out, two-run homer off Nationals reliever Matt Albers (4-1).

Granderson’s heroics came after Michael Taylor’s two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth broke a scoreless tie.

Matt Wieters opened the ninth with a walk against Paul Sewald (0-3), moved to second following a sacrifice bunt and took third on Adam Lind’s deep fly ball.

Following Stephen Drew’s walk, Raburn’s slow, looping liner to left field off Fernando Salas fell in front of a diving Yoenis Cespedes, scoring Wieters.

Nationals left fielder Brian Goodwin kept the game scoreless in the top of the eighth by throwing out Brandon Nimmo trying to score from second on Jose Reyes’ base hit.

BREWERS 8, ORIOLES 1

In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Travis Shaw started a rout with a go-ahead single in a four-run first inning, then left after he was hit on a hand by a pitch during the Brewers’ win over the Orioles.

Backed by a 7-0 lead in the second, Brent Suter (1-1) struck out eight over six innings, allowing an unearned run and four hits — all singles.

The 27-year-old left-hander made his second big league start, pitching in place of Chase Anderson, on the disabled list because of a left oblique strain.

Wade Miley (3-7) gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in 1-2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.20 from 4.54. He is 1-4 with an 11.69 ERA in his past six starts.

ROCKIES 5, REDS 3

In Denver, Colorado, rookie Raimel Tapia finished a single shy of the cycle and Charlie Blackmon lined a solo shot after it was announced he would participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Tapia’s homer in the sixth broke a tie as the Rockies returned home following a forgettable 1-8 trip.

Right-hander Jeff Hoffman (5-1) nearly collected as many hits at the plate (two) as he surrendered on the mound (four).

He went seven effective innings, with his only hiccup back-to-back homers to Scooter Gennett and Joey Votto in the sixth. Hoffman’s run-scoring double in the second was his first major league RBI.

Hoffman turned the ball over to the bullpen, where Jake McGee pitched the eighth and recently named All-Star Greg Holland threw a perfect ninth for his 27th save in 28 chances.

In other results, it was:

‧ Phillies 4, Pirates 0

‧ Yankees 6, Blue Jays 3

‧ Cardinals 14, Marlins 6

‧ Red Sox 7, Rangers 5

‧ Twins 9, Angels 5

‧ Royals 3, Mariners 1

‧ White Sox 7, Athletics 2