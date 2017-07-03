Curry offered the biggest contract in NBA history

AP

The first day of NBA free agency on Saturday saw things starting to take shape, though there is still dozens more moves to come in the next few days. After an opening flurry that saw Stephen Curry get a US$201 million deal from the NBA champion Golden State Warriors and Blake Griffin take about US$175 million to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, most teams started to look at names more within their price range.

Redick agreed to a US$23 million, one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. West is going back to the Warriors on a veteran’s minimum, which is now worth US$2.3 million.

Detroit got some solid insurance at point guard, agreeing with Langston Galloway on a three-year deal.

However, all that was overshadowed by Curry’s deal — the biggest contract in NBA history.

“Steph should be getting 400M this summer,” Cleveland star LeBron James tweeted.

The rules, for now, only allow for Curry to get half of that.

With nearly US$1 billion in deals agreed to on Day 1 of this year’s free agency period, there is still obviously no shortage of money out there for teams to hand out.

And while Curry got the most, other point guards got plenty — or will when contracts can start being signed on Thursday.

Jrue Holiday agreed to return to New Orleans for US$126 million over five years, with incentives potentially pushing that to US$150 million.

Patty Mills is returning to San Antonio for the next four years at US$50 million, and Jeff Teague agreed with Minnesota on a three-year, US$57 million deal.

Still out there is another massive offer: John Wall has a chance to sign a four-year extension worth US$168 million with the Wizards, another deal under the so-called Supermax structure that allowed Curry to get his record payday.