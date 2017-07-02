Home / Sports
Sun, Jul 02, 2017 - Page 10　

Katie Ledecky races to third US Nationals title

AP, INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana

Fans cheer for Katie Ledecky during the women’s 400m freestyle final at the US National Championships at Indiana University in Indianapolis on Friday.

Photo: AFP

Katie Ledecky and Lilly King spent Friday cleaning up at the US Nationals swim meet in Indianapolis.

The two stars can start planning their next major project — sweeping the world championships.

The two 20-year-old women each closed out their US National Championships with a third victory and even bigger plans next month in Budapest, Hungary.

“This is faster than I was last summer and I was elated then,” King said after winning the 100m breaststroke in a championship record time of 1 minute, 4.95 seconds.

Ledecky broke her own US Open record in the 400m in 3 minutes, 58.44 seconds.

This story has been viewed 660 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top