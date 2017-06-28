Lin Tzu-wei connects in MLB debut

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwanese rookie Lin Tzu-wei on Monday made history by getting a hit in his first at-bat in the US major leagues and played good defense to help the Boston Red Sox to a 4-1 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Only called up three days ago from the Red Sox’s Double-A affiliate the Portland Sea Dogs, the 23-year-old infielder got his first chance in the second inning.

The left-hitting Lin slapped a line drive into centerfield against Minnesota starting pitcher Jose Berrios and made it to first to the cheers of the Boston crowd at Fenway Park.

“I still feel a little bit nervous, but after getting the first out, I knew there would be more coming the rest of the game,” Lin was quoted as saying by Boston media.

“I don’t want to think too much,” he said.

“I’ve picked up some confidence,” Lin said. “You don’t want to be overconfident. Just take it pitch by pitch.”

Boston manager John Farrell penciled Lin into the starting line-up as third baseman and ninth on the batting roster.

Farrell was quoted as saying that Lin “handled it extremely well tonight,” adding that he would play more this season, as he brings the advantage of a left-handed batter and has been reliable in defense.

Lin is the 13th Taiwanese to play in the US Major Leagues and became the first among them to get a hit in his first at-bat.

Taiwanese media reports said Lin made a patriotic statement by putting a decal of the Republic of China national flag on the knob of his bat, which is visible when he swings.

The Red Sox rookie ended the day one for three, striking out once, and made several good defensive plays at third.

He got a ground out in the opening frame and initiated a double play against in the seventh inning.

It was Lin’s third game since being called up, playing as a pinch-runner in his first game and as a defensive replacement late in his second.

Taiwanese fans and officials lauded Lin’s achievement.

They said his background was as an Aboriginal player of the Bunun community from a mountain village in Kaohsiung’s Namasiya Township.

In Cleveland, Ohio, Francisco Lindor, Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana each had three RBIs to help the Indians rally from 9-2 down in the fourth inning to beat the Texas Rangers 15-9.

The Indians scored a run in the fourth, four in the fifth, took the lead with five in the sixth and added three in the seventh.

Additional reporting by AP