Leicester City striker shares skills in Taipei

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

English Premier League title winner Shinji Okazaki wrapped up his whirlwind visit to Taiwan this weekend by hosting two training and instruction events for young players, and met with sports officials to help build closer ties between Taiwanese and Japanese soccer development.

The Japanese striker for Leicester City came to Taiwan at the invitation of his mentor, Taiwan manager Kazuo Kuroda.

Okazaki was the star guest at the Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA)’s youth training camp at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City on Friday.

Okazaki attended a youth soccer tournament in gthe city’s Tamsui District (淡水) on Saturday.

He also spoke with CTFA officials and Sports Administration Director-General Lin Te-fu to discuss soccer development in Taiwan.

“I am happy to visit Taiwan at the invitation of Kazuo Kuroda, who was my high-school coach. He helped me develop my soccer skills. I look forward to coaching and training kids at these events,” Okazaki said at his only news conference on Friday.

He did not take questions from the media, as he is bound by sponsorship restrictions.

“We have tried to get Okazaki to Taiwan for two years, but he has been busy with club and national team duties. Taiwanese fans are lucky because he only had these two days free, so he booked a flight from Japan for this special visit,” Kuroda said.

“He has to return to Japan and report to his club [Leicester City] in England by Friday, so his visit is very special. I hope he was able to share his skills and passion with Taiwanese players,” Kuroda added.

Okazaki was joined on Friday by eight Taiwanese players chosen to play at the Universiade Games in August, including Chen Chao-an, Lee Mao and Chao Ming-hsiu.

Okazaki was awarded the Asian Football Confederation’s Asian International Player of the Year award last year.

He reportedly plans to open a Meister Soccer School in Taiwan, in addition to branches in Mainz, Germany, and his home city of Kobe, Japan.