Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching loses in doubles quarters

Staff writer, with Reuters, STUTTGART, Germany

Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching and Casey Dellacqua were beaten in the quarter-finals at the Aegon Open in Nottingham, England, on Friday, while Tomas Berdych became the latest seeded player to exit the Stuttgart Open on Friday as Spaniard Feliciano Lopez edged past the Czech third seed 6-7 (7/4), 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four.

The Taiwanese-Australian duo went down 0-6, 6-7 (6/8) against Johanna Konta of the UK and Belgium’s Yanina Wickmayer.

Also in England, Hsieh Su-wei won her first-round match 1-6, 7-6, 6-1 against Conny Perrin of Switzerland at the Aegon Classic, an hour’s drive away in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Berdych — the world No. 14, who has reached only one final this year — joined top seeds Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov on the sidelines in Germany.

Spaniard Lopez, ranked 33rd in the world, faces in-form Mischa Zverev on the quick grass court after he beat 39-year-old veteran Tommy Haas 6-4, 6-4.

The 35-year-old Lopez bounced back from the first set tiebreak loss to Berdych and saved several break points on his own serve early in the third set.

Lopez earned his only break with a superb cross-court passing shot to go 4-3 up and keep his advantage until the end.

The other semi-final was to an all-French clash between world No. 16 Lucas Pouille and Benoit Paire, who has yet to drop a set in the tournament.

That match was to begin after press time last night.