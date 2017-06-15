Chan Hao-ching edges thrilling opener

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AP, STUTTGART, Germany

Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching rallied from a set down to advance to the quarter-finals of the doubles at the Aegon Open in Nottingham, England, yesterday, while the top seeds were ousted in the first round.

Third seeds Chan and Casey Dellacqua battled to a 4-6, 7-6 (7/1), 10-5 victory over US duo Ashley Weinhold and Caitlin Whoriskey in 1 hour, 34 minutes.

The Taiwanese-Australian pairing saved six of 10 break points and converted three of five to advance to a quarter-final clash with either Taiwan’s Chuang Chia-jung and Renata Voracova of the Czech Republic or Johanna Konta of Britain and Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium, who were due to play their first-round match later yesterday.

Meanwhile, top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Olga Savchuk of Ukraine crashed out of the tournament after falling to a 7-5, 6-1 defeat by Australian duo Monique Adamczak and Storm Sanders in 60 minutes.

In the second round of the singles, Croatia’s Donna Vekic defeated Julia Boserup of the US 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour, 25 minutes to advance.

Vekic was joined in the quarter-finals by Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, who eased past Croatian qualifier Jana Fett 6-2, 6-1, and US qualifier Kristie Ahn, who ousted Magda Linette of Poland 6-3, 6-1.

At the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany, on Tuesday, Tommy Haas lined up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer, while seeded players Gilles Simon and Viktor Troicki both made an early exit.

The 39-year-old Haas, playing for the last time at the grass-court tournament, defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in their first-round match.

The victory set up another clash with Federer, who has already won 15 titles on grass and is playing again after a 10-week break.

“I’m really looking forward to playing the next game against one of my closest friends,” Haas said. “We had many great battles in the past. He is the best player on grass in history. I’ll definitely need to play better to have a chance, but you never know what can happen.”

Feliciano Lopez of Spain upset the seventh seed Simon 6-3, 6-3, while Benoit Paire of France beat eighth seed Viktor Troicki 6-4, 6-4.

German qualifiers Peter Gojowczyk and Yannick Hanfmann both advanced, as did fellow countryman Philipp Kohlschreiber, who was leading 6-1 when Marcos Baghdatis retired.

Another German, Florian Mayer, later lost 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 7-6 (7/1) to Jeremy Chardy of France, who next plays Lopez.

Jerzy Janowicz of Poland defeated Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, while Bernard Tomic prevailed over Stephane Robert of France, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.