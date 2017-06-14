Souza leads Brazil to rout of Australia

AFP, MELBOURNE

Brazil yesterday demolished Australia 4-0, fired by a Diego Souza goal after just 12 seconds in their international friendly in Melbourne.

The Socceroos held the five-time World Cup champions to 1-0 at halftime, but dazzling Brazil ripped apart the home defense with three second-half goals.

Souza, who replaced injured striker Gabriel Jesus, scored twice, with other goals from defender Thiago Silva and substitute Taison — his first international goal.

Brazil bounced back spectacularly from their 1-0 loss to Argentina at the same venue on Friday last week, with Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho, captain for the night, and Chelsea’s David Luiz outstanding for the South Americans.

Brazil got off to a stunning start with a goal after just 12 seconds when defender Bailey Wright dithered and gave away the ball to Giuliano.

Giuliano sent Diego Souza through to beat goalkeeper Mitch Langerak for his first international goal.

However, after the catastrophic start, the Socceroos settled down, with their passing improved from last week’s World Cup 3-2 qualifier win over Saudi Arabia.

Coutinho, Brazil’s ninth captain since Tite became manager, troubled Australia with his deft close skills and touch, while Luiz was rock solid as the holding midfielder in front of the back three.

Brazil made it 2-0 just after the hour, when Luiz’s thunderous header from Coutinho’s corner came off the bar for Silva to nod home among a crowd of players in the six-yard box.

Langerak saved with his legs to deny Souza from scoring when Mark Milligan gave away possession to substitute Willian as Brazil turned the screws on the Socceroos.

Coutinho and Luiz, Brazil’s two most influential players, were substituted minutes apart before substitute Taison scored his first international goal after exquisite interplay by Willian and Paulinho set up the chance 15 minutes from time.

Souza had a free header off a corner in the third minute of stoppage time to round off the scoring for Brazil.

It was a sobering farewell for Australia, who today leave for Russia and the FIFA Confederations Cup, where they face Germany in their first game on Monday next week.

Brazil were the first time to qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.