Hsieh crushes Kucova to advance at Aegon

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with Reuters

Hsieh Su-wei on Monday took just 64 minutes to advance to the second round of the Aegon Open in Nottingham, England, a winning start to the Taiwanese player’s grass-court campaign.

The world No. 116 beat world No. 102 Kristina Kucova of Slovakia 6-1, 6-4 to advance to a second-round clash with either fifth seed Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic or qualifier Grace Min of the US.

The Taiwanese saved one of four break points and converted six of 12 to improve her career record over the Slovakian to 2-1.

Hsieh won their first encounter in Luxembourg in 2013, but Kucova avenged that defeat in Kuala Lumpur last year.

Meanwhile, in Stuttgart, Germany, Roger Federer said that sticking to a limited schedule has helped him enjoy a renaissance late in his career, but the rest time is now over and he is looking forward to returning to action at the Mercedes Cup this week.

The 35-year-old was ruled out for six months last year as he recovered from a knee injury, but made a winning return this season at the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami, before opting out of the entire clay-court season.

The former world No. 1 is now eager to get back to competition this year after a 10-week layoff.

“There are no more breaks now,” Federer told the ATP Web site. “I’ve had enough breaks. I’m a practice world champion now and that’s not who I want to be. I want to be a champ on the match courts. So I’m going to be playing a regular schedule for the second part of the season ... and this is the beginning here at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart.”

During Federer’s absence, Rafael Nadal won four clay-court tournaments, culminating in Sunday’s French Open victory, and Federer said the Spaniard could finish the year on top of the world rankings.

“Obviously Rafa is in great position to finish world No. 1. For him it’s going to be all about staying injury free,” Federer said. “For me it’s about getting back to winning ways, where I left off in Miami.”

Federer said he expected Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka to step up their game in the second half of the season.

“It’s going to be an epic finish to the end of the season. Quite exciting actually for the ATP Tour,” he said.

Federer is to play either Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert or German Tommy Haas in the second round in Stuttgart today.