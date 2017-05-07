Corey Perry’s double-OT goal lifts Ducks to series lead

Reuters and AP, ANAHEIM, California

Corey Perry scored 6 minutes, 57 seconds into the second overtime after the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a three-goal deficit in the final minutes of regulation time, completing a spectacular 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night and seizing a 3-2 lead in their second-round NHL playoff series.

Rickard Rakell put the tying goal through a crowd of prone players with 15 seconds left in regulation to cap a stunning sequence of three goals in just over three minutes, all with goaltender John Gibson pulled for an extra attacker.

After nearly 27 tense minutes of overtime, Perry collected a pass from Ryan Getzlaf and waited out a sprawling Cam Talbot to finish Anaheim’s third straight victory and the first home triumph for either team in the series.

Perry finished with a goal and two assists, posting another memorable playoff game following an unimpressive regular season for the former NHL MVP.

Gibson made 35 saves, helping the Ducks move one win away from their second trip to the Western Conference finals in three seasons.

Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Drake Caggiula scored during a dominant second period, but the Oilers coughed up a big late lead, despite solid play by Talbot, who stopped 60 shots.

Getzlaf and Cam Fowler scored late in regulation before Rakell got the equalizer.

Anaheim became the first team in Stanley Cup playoff history to force overtime or win a playoff game after trailing by three goals with less than four minutes left in regulation, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Elsewhere, the St Louis Blues defeated the Nashville Predators 2-1, channeling desperation into perhaps their most complete effort of the playoffs to stay alive in their Western Conference series.

Jaden Schwartz broke a tie 25 seconds into the third period, cutting the Predators’ lead in the best-of-seven series to 3-2.

Dmitrij Jaskin also scored for the Blues, while James Neal scored for the Predators.

Additional reporting by Reuters