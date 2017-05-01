SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Jets’ Smith to miss season

New York Jets wide receiver Devin Smith suffered his second major knee injury in less than two years and will miss the 2017 NFL season, the team said on Saturday. Smith, the Jets’ 2015 second-round draft pick, has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that was discovered on Monday — just as the team began its off-season program. Smith had torn the ligament during his rookie season in 2015 after starting his career with broken ribs suffered in training camp. He did not return from the first knee injury until midway through last season. Overall he has played just 14 games over the past two years. “It’s bad luck and bad timing because the kid worked so hard to get back,” Jets coach Todd Bowles said.

GOLF

Nomura retains lead

Japan’s Haru Nomura shot a 1-over 72 on another windy day on the LPGA Tour in North Texas to extend her lead through three rounds despite a late double bogey.Nomura was at 8-under 205 at the end of play on Saturday. She was two strokes ahead of 17-year-old amateur Eun Jeong Seong (69), Cristie Kerr (70) and two-time Texas winner Inbee Park (71). Stacy Lewis won at Texas in 2014 and had the day’s best round with a bogey-free 66. Tied for 44th place after 36 holes, Lewis moved up to fifth place. There were winds of about 32kph and a threatening storm that created difficult conditions for the second straight day. The second-round leaders teed off nearly three-and-a-half hours earlier than scheduled for the third round, and in threesomes instead of twosomes, but play was finished without any rain and only three players carding rounds in the 60s. Taiwan’s Candie Kung and Hsu Wei-ling, the final two Taiwanese players in the tournament, were cut from the fourth round.

ICE HOCKEY

Devils get top pick in draft

The New Jersey Devils is to own the top selection in the NHL draft for the first time since 1979 after winning the lottery in Toronto on Saturday. The Devils finished last in the Eastern Conference in the 2016-17 season, but will now have the first pick in June 23-24 draft at the United Center in Chicago. They are expected to choose between two highly touted centers, Nolan Patrick of the Western Hockey League and Nico Hischier of the Quebec Junior Hockey League. “This is a great day for our franchise, and to pick first overall, to have that for our Devils fans and our organization, is great news,” New Jersey general manager Ray Shero told NBC Sports.

CYCLING

Yates leads in Romandie

British climbing specialist Simon Yates on Saturday grabbed the overall lead in the Tour of Romandie by capturing the fourth stage ahead of yesterday’s concluding time trial. The 24-year-old Orica rider put more than one minute between himself and previous overall leader Fabio Felline after a decisive break at the 5km mark before outsprinting Australia’s Richie Porte to the line. Britain’s Chris Froome, preparing for an assault on a fourth Tour de France, was 1 minute 15 seconds off the pace. Meanwhile, American Chad Young on Friday night died of injuries suffered in a crash during the final stage of the Tour de Gila in New Mexico, his team announced on Saturday. The 21-year-old was hurt on Sunday last week during a high-speed mountain descent in the fifth stage of the race, 11.3km trek known as the Gila Monster.