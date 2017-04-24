SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF-PGA TOUR

Chappell takes Texas lead

American Kevin Chappell on Saturday moved closer to an elusive breakthrough victory when he survived windswept conditions and an error-strewn front nine to earn a one-stroke lead after the third round at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. Chappell, who quietly finished seventh at the US Masters two weeks ago, struggled most of the day before picking up three birdies in the final five holes for a one-under-par 71 at San Antonio. He posted an eight-under 208 total, with South African Branden Grace (70) and American John Huh (71) the closest challengers at seven-under heading into the final round. Seven others are two shots back, including halfway pacesetters Tony Finau and Bud Cauley, who both shot 74. Nobody carded better than 68 after a cold front blew through and brought with it winds gusting to 48kph, sending the average score soaring to 74.3 strokes. Chappell last year finished runner-up four times on the PGA Tour and is still seeking his maiden victory in his 180th start. He was in full survival mode early and was delighted with the way he hung tough. World No. 21 Grace, a low-ball hitter, described the conditions as similar to the first two rounds at the Masters, where cold temperatures and strong winds also wreaked havoc.

BOXING

Tapales loses world title

Filipino Marlon Tapales on Saturday was stripped of his WBO bantamweight title after failing to make the weight limit for yesterday’s title defense against Japan’s Shohei Omori in Osaka, Japan. Tapales, 25, weighed in 8g over the 53.5kg limit and was slightly heavier on his second permitted attempt to make the weight. The fight was still excepted to go ahead at Osaka’s Edion Arena last night with Omori, 24, able to lift the vacant WBO bantamweight belt if he beats the overweight Tapales (29-2, 12 KOs). Should Tapales win the title will remain vacant. “To be honest, I was ticked off,” said the 24-year-old Omori (18-1, 13 KOs), in comments reported by Japanese-language Sankei Sports. “I am not angry, but disappointed.” On the same bill Japan’s Kazuto Ioka (21-1, 13 KOs) was to defend his WBA flyweight title against Thailand’s Noknoi Sitthiprasert (62-4, 38 KOs).

TENNIS

Melbourne to get new stadium

A new multi-purpose 5,000-seater stadium is to be built at Melbourne Park as part of efforts aimed at keeping the Australian Open at its current site, Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas said yesterday. Pallas said work on the stadium, which is part of a US$271 million development program, would begin in 2019, Australian Associated Press reported. The stadium would be used for tennis, basketball, concerts and other sports, the report said. The tournament has been shared among Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth and New Zealand since its inception in 1905, but has been played at its current home since 1988. Reports in recent years have suggested not only Sydney, but international cities including Shanghai and Dubai would be keen to host the tournament, which is dubbed the “Grand Slam of the Asia-Pacific.” However, Pallas said the slam was going nowhere. “It is a pretty good facility, but we want the best facility, not only in the nation, but in the world,” Pallas said. “The players love these facilities. Importantly, I think Victorians have come to love these facilities.” The project would bring an additional 600 new jobs in the construction phase and supports thousands more in the tourism and hospitality sectors once finished, the report quoted Victorian Minister for Sport John Eren as saying.