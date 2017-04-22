NBA Playoffs: Fans rally behind Grizzlies, coach

AP, MEMPHIS, Tennessee

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale provided Memphis fans a couple of new catchphrases from his rant at the referees after Game 2, which cost him US$30,000 in a fine by the NBA.

The fans unleashed their support for the coach on Thursday night through T-shirts and cheers, along with a thorough booing of the game’s officiating crew.

The city and its team had a new swagger, despite facing a 2-0 deficit in the Western Conference first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs. The change in attitude blossomed from Fizdale’s attitude in criticizing calls in the Grizzlies’ 96-82 loss on Monday night.

Suddenly, the city is rallying around its coach and the Grizzlies, and they waved the Growl Towels featuring the “Believe Memphis” motto waiting for them on every seat in the venue for the first home game of this best-of-seven series.

The rallying cries and new attitude helped the Grizzlies beat the Spurs 105-94 and make the series 2-1 on Thursday night. Fizdale stayed far away from commenting on the officiating after his first playoff victory.

I’m not “going down that road, man,” Fizdale said to laughter. “I’m begging from my players to pay fines for me.”

The fired-up fans did not even wait for Fizdale’s introduction to show their appreciation. When he came onto the floor, he received a standing ovation from the towel-waving fans.

“It’s cool that our fans got behind it. I appreciate it,” Fizdale said before the game. “Obviously, that’s good for us at home.”

The Grizzlies coach called the crew of Danny Crawford, Rodney Mott and Bill Spooner “unprofessional” and “unacceptable,” then cited the number of times Spurs star Kawhi Leonard went to the free-throw line — more than the entire Grizzlies team.

He closed the news conference with “take that for the data,” punctuated by slamming his hand on the table as he left the dais.

The criticism cost Fizdale’s pocketbook, but reinvigorated a Memphis fan base who seemed resolved to another sweep of the Grizzlies at the hands of the Spurs.

“Honestly, I did what I did and said what I did. I did not do it to try to create this,” Fizdale said. “I was trying to fight for my guys, and this is Memphis. Memphis gets behind you when you stand up for your brother, for your city, and that’s all I was doing.”