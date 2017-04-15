Bud Cauley storms to two-stroke lead at the RBC Heritage

AFP, HILTON HEAD, North Carolina

American Bud Cauley on Thursday roared home with birdies on four of his final five holes for an eight-under 63 and a two-shot lead at the RBC Heritage.

Cauley recorded four birdies on the front nine and four more on the back without a bogey en route to an opening-round eight-under-par.

He is two strokes ahead of England’s Luke Donald, Canada’s Graham DeLaet and the US’ Sam Saunders. A half-dozen others sit three shots off the pace.

Cauley’s 63 was one-over his personal best and two more than the tournament record of 61 set by David Frost in 1994 and matched by Troy Merritt in 2015.

Cauley failed to make the cut in two of his previous three appearances at the RBC Heritage and has never finished better than third on the PGA Tour.

Many of the world’s best golfers decided to skip the event after taking part in the Masters. Just five of the world’s top 25 are competing, with No. 16 Tyrrell Hatton topping the list.

Reigning champion Branden Grace is tied for 19th with a three-under 68.

Jim Furyk, world No. 17 Matt Kuchar and Germany’s Martin Kaymer joined South Africa’s Grace in a large group at three-under.

Japan’s Hideto Tanihara is one of eight players at four-under, while England’s Ian Poulter and Kiwi Danny Lee highlight the group at five-under.

Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung carded an even-par 71 to finish the round tied for 72nd.

Additional reporting by staff writer