Kim, Ariya share lead at Lotte Championship

AFP, OAHU, Hawaii

South Korea’s Kim In-kyung vaulted into a share of the lead with a sizzling eight-under 64 in Thursday’s second round of the Lotte Championship.

Kim rolled in nine birdies and had just one bogey as she rocketed from a tie for 48th after the first round to become the coleader with Thai star Ariya Jutanugarn when play was suspended for the day.

She said strong putting enabled her to reach a nine-under 135 total, which moved her into a tie with Ariya, who fired a six-under 66.

“I had a great putting day,” 28-year-old Kim said. “Yesterday I hit the ball pretty well, but just didn’t make as many putts.”

“Today, the putts were dropping. I had some good shots, but I kind of scrambled very well,” she added.

For the second straight day, rain at the Ko Olina Golf Club caused a lengthy delay before play was suspended with 15 players still on the course.

Jang Su-yeon was also at nine-under through 16 holes when the suspension of play was announced. She was scheduled to finish her second round yesterday morning.

Canada’s Alena Sharp, South Korea’s Lee Mi-hyang and Stacy Lewis of the US are one shot back of the coleaders at eight-under 136.

Ariya fired a bogey-free 66 as she capped her round with three-straight birdies on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.

One of the hottest players on the tour over the past year, Ariya is still looking for her first win of this year after a couple of runner-up finishes.

Thailand’s Nontaya Srisawang was tied for eighth just two shots back after shooting a five-under 67.

Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun carded an even-par 72 to finish the round tied for 40th, while Min Lee’s one-over 73 left her in a tie for 76th, Cheng Ssu-chia was tied for 118th on a two-round five-over total and Hsu Wei-ling carded a seven-over 79 to tie for 135th.

Additional reporting by staff writer