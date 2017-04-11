Westbrook sets triple-doubles record in win

AP, DENVER, Colorado

First, Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s record for the most triple-doubles in a season, then he broke the Denver Nuggets’ hearts.

Westbrook’s 36-foot dagger at the buzzer gave Oklahoma City a 106-105 victory, eliminating the Nuggets from playoff contention and capping an historic Sunday in which he scored 50 points to go with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

Westbrook’s 42nd triple-double is one more than the “Big O” had for the Cincinnati Royals in 1961-1962, a mark that many in the NBA had considered unbreakable until Westbrook’s incredible run this season.

The crowd gave Westbrook a standing ovation after he broke Robertson’s record with his 10th assist with 4 minutes, 17 seconds remaining.

Then, those same fans stood in stunned silence after watching Westbrook score his team’s final 15 points, including the game-winner after Steven Adams took an inbounds pass from Kyle Single with 2.9 seconds left and dished to Westbrook, whose long jumper ringed through the iron as the horn sounded.

“It was a good defense,” Nuggets guard Gary Harris said.

“He’s had a hell of a season. I think he might have just locked up the MVP with that one right there,” he said.

Westbrook said his buzzer beater was not a low-percentage prayer.

“I practice that shot everyday pre-game,” Westbrook said.

Same spot and, he said, usually the same result.

“So, I definitely feel confident in shooting that shot,” Westbrook added.

Westbrook’s three career 50-point triple-doubles all came this season and are the most by any player in NBA history.

He had achieved a double-double by halftime, but did not get his triple-double until feeding Semaj Christon in the right corner for a three-pointer that pulled the Thunder to 101-91 with more than four minutes left.

With his 10th assist and his record in the books — after four tries at that final assist — Westbrook took care of the scoring himself the rest of the way.

He followed a couple of layups with six free throws — half of them coming after Nikola Jokic was whistled for a flagrant foul and a technical — then added another layup.

Westbrook’s biggest bucket was his last.

“Pure adrenaline, emotions running high, game-winning shot, it is something you dream about as a little kid to be able to do that on the road, especially from that distance,” Westbrook said.

“It is something you definitely will never forget,” he added.

Westbrook scored the game’s final eight points overall as Denver’s shooters went cold when one more bucket would have iced it.

“I give him credit, he is a hell of a player and an MVP candidate, [but] I really feel that we lost this game,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.