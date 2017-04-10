Valverde secures maiden Tour of Basque County

AFP, MADRID

Veteran Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde continued his sensational early season form on Saturday by winning the Tour of the Basque Country for the first time.

Valverde finished second in the sixth and final stage individual time trial to win by 17 seconds overall ahead of old rival Alberto Contador, with Ion Izagirre completing an all-Spanish podium.

Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic won the stage in 35 minutes 58 seconds for the 27.7km course.

Valverde, 36, adds to his victories in the Tours of Andalusia and Catalonia already this season.

“I have been desperate to win the Tour of the Basque Country for a long time,” Valverde said. “I have been coming here for many years and always been close, but this year it seems like I am in form and to win it leaves a very special taste.”

Contador was fourth on the day to complete a hat-trick of second place finishes behind Valverde in the three Spanish spring tours.

“It’s been a race in which I’ve been through everything: falls, punctures, breakdowns, the fall of Samu [Sanchez] in front of me and, to top it all, today the radio did not work almost from the start,” Contador said. “Not much luck has accompanied me.”