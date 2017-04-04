SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Cubs defeated by Cards

World Series champions the Chicago Cubs opened the new season with a defeat on Sunday after Randal Grichuk’s single gave the St Louis Cardinals a 4-3 victory. Chicago, who ended a 108-year wait for the World Series with victory over the Cleveland Indians in November last year, slipped to defeat after Grichuk’s decisive play in the bottom of the ninth. The Cardinals engineered a game-winning position after Jose Martinez lined up a double in right-center off Mike Montgomery. Yadier Molina was then walked intentionally, before Kolten Wong worked another walk, allowing Grichuk the chance for his walk-off hit. Elsewhere, San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner clubbed two home runs, but it was not enough to stop the Arizona Diamondbacks snatching a 6-5 win. In Florida, the Tampa Bay Rays thumped the New York Yankees 7-3 with Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka having a nightmare start to the season. Tanaka gave up seven runs from eight hits and was removed after less than three innings. It was the worst opening day performance by a Yankees pitcher in history.

BASKETBALL

Westbrook eyeing record

Russell Westbrook has a slice of NBA history in his sights, but his 40th triple-double of the season on Sunday did not translate into a win for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Westbrook scored 40 points, pulled down 13 rebounds and handed out 10 assists in the 113-101 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Thunder guard is now one triple-double away from tying Oscar Robertson’s single-season record of 41, set in 1961-1962 for the Cincinnati Royals. With six games left in the regular season, Westbrook can match the record when the Thunder host the Milwaukee Bucks today.

CRICKET

Pakistan wrap up series win

Ahmed Shehzad made a welcome return to form to guide Pakistan to a series-clinching seven-wicket victory over the West Indies in the fourth and final Twenty20 international at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday. Facing a modest target of 125, the opener stroked his way to 53, ensuring there were to be no alarms as the visitors rebounded from a heavy defeat suffered the previous day. Shehzad put on 70 for the second wicket with Babar Azam (38) to eliminate any prospect of the hosts pulling off an upset, but both fell to the pace of Kesrick Williams with victory in sight and it was left to the experienced pair of Shoaib Malik and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to formalize the result with an over to spare. Pakistan limited the West Indies to 124-8 and set the stage for the batsmen’s romp to a 3-1 series triumph.

GOLF

Henley heading to Masters

Georgia native Russell Henley said he had “chills” thinking about a return to the US Masters, a reward for his three-stroke victory at the Shell Houston Open in Texas on Sunday. The amateur guitar player made a career-best 10 birdies to surge past a faltering Kang Sung-hoon and clinch his third PGA Tour victory. “I just told myself to bear down, no matter whether I was winning or losing. When you embrace the challenge it calms you down a little bit,” Henley, who started the day four strokes behind Kang, said after carding a 65 to finish on 20-under 268. Kang never got his final round off the launch pad, battling to a 72.