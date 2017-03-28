SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

CRICKET

Khan stars for Pakistan

Shadab Khan produced an outstanding debut performance on Sunday as Pakistan completed a comfortable six-wicket victory over the West Indies in the first Twenty20 international at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Put in on a bright, breezy afternoon, the world champions were restricted to 111-8, with the tourists knocking off the runs with almost three overs to spare to extend their Twenty20 winning streak over their rivals to four. Brought on as the fifth bowler when the West Indies batted in what looked like ideal conditions, 18-year-old Khan’s mesmerizing mixture of leg-breaks and googlies earned him figures of 3-7, the most economical ever in the history of Twenty20 internationals by a debutant in a complete four-over spell.

CRICKET

Williamson hands NZ lead

A masterful Kane Williamson century propelled New Zealand ahead of South Africa by stumps on the third day of the series-deciding final Test in Hamilton, New Zealand, yesterday. It was the 17th century by Williamson, equaling Martin Crowe’s New Zealand record, and it featured in a commanding 190-run stand with Jeet Raval for the second wicket. Raval’s dismissal late in the day for 88 triggered a revival for South Africa as New Zealand slipped from 273-1 to 321-4 at stumps in reply to South Africa’s 314. Williamson was unbeaten on 148 with Mitchell Santner on 13.

SOCCER

Netherlands sack Blind

Danny Blind was sacked as Netherlands coach on Sunday after a 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria left the team’s chances of reaching the FIFA World Cup finals hanging by the slenderest of threads. Blind, 55, had been in charge since July 2015, succeeding Guus Hiddink, but Saturday’s loss in Sofia left the Netherlands in fourth place in Group A, six points behind leaders France. Blind said he was saddened by the decision. “We were on the right track in Bulgaria, but it’s a pity that it ends like this,” he said. Blind’s assistant, Fred Grim, is to take charge of the team for today’s friendly against Italy in Amsterdam.

GOLF

Johnson wins in Texas

Dustin Johnson of the US became the first player to win all four World Golf Championships events when he claimed the Dell Match Play in Texas on Sunday. World No. 1 and top seed Johnson beat Spanish 21st seed Jon Rahm 1-up in the 18-hole final at Austin Country Club. “Today was a really tough day. I’m proud of the way I played, the way I stayed in there, even though he [Rahm] made some birdies on the back nine,” Johnson told NBC television.

GOLF

Lee equals Carlsbad record

South Korea’s Lee Mi-rim fired seven birdies in a seven-under 65 on Sunday to post a record-equaling triumph at the LPGA Kia Classic in Carlsbad, California. Lee’s 20-under 278 matched the tournament record set by Cristie Kerr in 2015 — when the American powered past Lee for a two-shot victory. Lee finished six strokes ahead of compatriot Ryu So-yeon, who carded a 66, and Austin Ernst of the US, who posted a 67. Taiwan’s Chien Pei-yun (68) finished tied for 11th place on nine-under, while Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung (70) was tied for 59th place on even-par.