US oust Japan to reach first WBC final

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Adam Jones on Tuesday delivered the game-winning RBI in the eighth inning as the US toppled Japan 2-1 to reach their first World Baseball Classic (WBC) final, where they are to face undefeated Puerto Rico.

The US made the final by knocking off a Japanese team accustomed to success, as they had a perfect 6-0 record and were looking to win their third title in just four tournaments.

“It means a heck of a lot,” outfielder Andrew McCutchen said. “We got a group of guys on this team who have dedicated this time to be able to try and win. Sacrifices had to be made and there are no egos when that door opens.”

“Everybody’s a superstar on this team, but someone’s going to have to hit seventh and someone’s going to have to hit eighth,” he added.

The US will need to beat another undefeated team to claim their first WBC title: Puerto Rico steamrolled through the opposition in the first two rounds before eliminating the Netherlands 4-3 in 11 innings in the other semi-final on Monday.

After getting on the board first in the fourth on a rainy evening at Dodger Stadium, the US had to bide their time against a strong Japan pitching staff until Jones was able to give them the lead by scoring Brandon Crawford from third base.

Crawford roared home when Japan third baseman Nobuhiro Matsuda bobbled Jones’ hot shot. By the time he regained possession, the only option left was to throw to first for the single out.

Japan’s lone run came off a 376-foot solo homer to right field by Ryosuke Kikuchi that tied the game 1-1 in the sixth.

Tuesday’s game was played for the most part in a steady rain that made for a soggy infield and cooler than normal southern California temperatures.

Japan had won the 2006 and 2009 tournaments and finished third in 2013.

The matchup showcased players from the US’ MLB against stars from Japan’s Nippon Professional League, as just one of the Japan players, Norichika Aoki, plays in the MLB.

Japanese starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano was stellar in striking out six, allowing just one run and three hits in six innings of work.

US starter Tanner Roark pitched four innings, allowed one run on two hits and struck out just one batter.

“Arm felt good, nice and loose,” Roark said. “The conditions on the mound started to get a little hairy.”

“If it rained even harder and we have a rain delay, you can’t control that. You’ve got to stay within yourself and stay focused,” he added.

The US were without their best pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, as well as MLB Most Valuable Players center fielder Mike Trout and third baseman Kris Bryant, who all decided to skip the tournament.

Roark said the players who did commit to play felt they have something to prove.

“It’s a chip, yes I guess you could say that, but we just go out there and do our stuff and not let things get inside our heads,” he said.

McCutchen singled to left field to score the first run in the fourth inning. He drove in Christian Yelich, who reached second on a hit earlier in the inning.

Both US runs came off misplayed ground balls by Japan players, but manager Hiroki Kokubo was not blaming his players or the poor weather.

“Honestly, there were some mistakes and then a run was scored,” he said. “It rained. It was the same for both teams.”

“The team that makes mistakes will lose,” he added.

The US were to go with pitching ace Marcus Stroman in yesterday’s final, while Seth Lugo — a 27-year-old who plays professionally for the New York Mets — is to toe the rubber for Puerto Rico.