Flames match club streak record with win over Penguins

Kris Versteeg on Monday night scored the shoot-out winner as the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 to tie a club record with their 10th straight victory.

Calgary’s first shooter, Versteeg moved in slowly and made a nifty deke before zipping a shot high past Marc-Andre Fleury. Brian Elliott stopped Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel to clinch the win.

Before the franchise moved to Calgary, the Atlanta Flames won 10 games in a row from Oct. 14 to Nov. 3, 1978.

Pittsburgh had a chance to win in overtime when Mark Giordano was sent off for slashing Nick Bonino, but the Flames killed off the four-on-three.

Deryk Engelland, Dennis Wideman and Johnny Gaudreau scored in regulation for Calgary, who moved back into second place in the Pacific Division.

The Penguins had their five-game winning streak snapped, but still moved into a tie in points with Washington atop the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals are ahead on the tiebreaker.

BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 3

In Philadelphia, Cam Atkinson scored twice and Brandon Dubinsky had the go-ahead goal in the third period to help Columbus set franchise records for wins and points in a season with a victory over Philadelphia.

Zach Werenski and Sam Gagner also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have 44 wins and 94 points.

Travis Konecny had a pair of goals and Brayden Schenn also scored for sagging Philadelphia, who have lost 10 of 15 to hurt their fading playoff chances. The Flyers began play six points out of a post-season spot with 15 games remaining.

Dubinsky’s power-play goal with 11 minutes, 14 seconds left snapped a 3-3 tie and followed a rouging minor on Konecny. Atkinson got his 32nd of the season with 20.9 seconds remaining on an empty-netter.

In other results, it was:

‧ Blues 3, Kings 1

‧ Bruins 6, Canucks 3

‧ Lightning 3, Rangers 2

‧ Hurricanes 8, Islanders 4

‧ Predators 5, Jets 4, OT

‧ Coyotes 1, Avalanche 0