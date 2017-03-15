Rule interpretation eliminates Mexico

AFP, MEXICO CITY

The World Baseball Classic on Monday erupted in controversy after Mexico were eliminated from the competition after an unsuccessful protest over a rules mix-up.

Mexico believed they had done enough to earn a place in Monday’s playoff against Italy for a second-round berth after upsetting Venezuela 11-9 in a nail-biting battle late on Sunday.

However, Mexico were informed early on Monday by organizers that Venezuela would advance to the playoff against Italy.

The decision hinged on a key ruling regarding average runs conceded per inning in head-to-head group play.

Mexico had conceded an average of 1.12 runs per inning; Venezuela 1.11 and Italy 1.05.

However news of the rule’s interpretation infuriated Mexico players and officials, who claimed they had been given contrary advice before Sunday’s game.

Both the World Baseball Classic and Major League Baseball on Twitter said that Mexico would advance to Monday’s tiebreaker with Italy. Both posts were later deleted.

Mexico’s Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez took to Twitter to vent his fury at the blunder.

“We were told before the game if we win by two, we play tomorrow [Monday],” Gonzalez wrote, criticizing the methodology that saw Venezuela advance to the playoff instead of Mexico.

“We win by two and lose by one, Venezuela loses by 2 and wins by 1? Way to set up a tournament,” Gonzalez added, directing barbs at Major League Baseball.

“Looks like some rules makers cannot go by their own rules,” he added.