Israel deal Taiwan heavy defeat at WBC

Taiwan suffered a humbling defeat to start the World Baseball Classic (WBC), defeated 15-7 by Israel, while in the other Pool A game yesterday the Netherlands shut out hosts South Korea 5-0.

The Israel line-up pounded 20 hits in the game at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, including two homers, one triple and two doubles, pummeling six pitchers sent to the mound by Taiwan manager Kuo Tai-yuan.

In the top of the ninth, Israel had a 15-3 lead and looked assured of a comfortable victory, but Taiwan added a modicum of respectability to the score by getting a walk and stringing together five hits to drive in the final four runs.

Israel have proved a surprise package after defeating South Korea 2-1 in 10 innings in Pool A’s opener on Monday.

Their two wins have placed them in prime position to advance to the next round.

Israel’s 20 hits and 15 runs set the record for most hits and most runs against Taiwan in WBC action, surpassing Japan’s 15 hits in their 14-3 win in 2006 and Cuba’s 14-0 victory in second-round action in 2013.

It was a lop-sided contest from the opening frame, when Taiwan starter Kuo Chun-lin was knocked around for six hits and four runs.

He did not even finish the inning.

With two outs, Kuo was replaced by lefty Chen Kuan-yu, who struck out the final batter.

Israel catcher Ryan Lavarnway clobbered a two-run homer in the third to put them ahead 6-0.

Taiwan put together four hits and a walk to cut the deficit to 6-3 in the sixth frame, but Israel put the game way in the seventh, scoring five runs after loading the bases and taking advantage of two errors by Taiwan infielders.

Israel first baseman Nate Freiman slammed a three-run homer in the ninth to pad their lead before the late rally.

The result sent shockwaves through baseball fans and officials, with netizens expressing frustration and anger over the performance.

Kuo Tai-yuan was the target of many complaints, while the defensive effort and the pitching staff were also criticized.

One of the biggest talking points was a “Who’s on first?” play.

In the seventh frame when Israel had the bases loaded, shortstop Scott Burcham bunted along the first-base line, sending Taiwan relief pitcher Lin Chen-hua rushing to collect.

He hurried his throw it to first, but nobody was there to catch it.

First baseman Lin Yi-chuan had moved in for the bunt and second baseman Lin Chih-sheng, who is also known by his Aboriginal name of Ngayaw Ake, had apparently forgotten to cover first.

The ball wound up in the outfield and three Israel runners dashed home.

Many said it was an embarrassing miscue at an international tournament, while others said the team had created a farce for laughs.

“Starting pitcher [Kuo Chun-lin] did not have good control and that was the big problem, which led to the loss. Relief pitcher Lin’s errant toss to first base in the seventh and other errors by the defense also cost us the game,” Kuo Tai-yuan said. “We saw today that Israel are a fearsome opponent. They have strong pitching and are solid in hitting. They are the favorite to top the group.”

Taiwan realistically need two wins in their remaining games against the Netherlands and South Korea to advance as one of the top two teams to the second-round Pool E games at the Tokyo Dome from Sunday through Thursday next week.

Jurickson Profar and Randolph Obuder each hit two-run homers to power the Netherlands to their win over South Korea.